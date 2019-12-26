Both Lackawanna Trail basketball teams and the Abington Heights wrestling team will take part in two-day tournaments during the holiday week.

The Lackawanna Trail wrestling team will also be in a one-day tournament.

The action starts Thursday when Lackawanna Trail (0-5) plays in the opener of the Taylor Lions girls tournament against West Scranton (2-2) at Riverside at 6 p.m.

Nanticoke and Riverside are in the other semifinal.

The winners of the two games play for the title Saturday. The two losing teams play first in the consolation game.

Abington Heights is one of 17 District 2 wrestling teams that will compete in the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament along with additional schools from outside the area. Action begins both Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Lackawanna Trail (4-2) boys play host Riverside (3-2) in the Taylor Lions Tournament Friday night at 7:30.

The field also includes Stroudsburg and West Scranton.

The tournament concludes Sunday with a third-place game, then the championship game.

Lackawanna Trail’s wrestling team is traveling to Chambersburg Saturday to participate in the MyHouse Trojan Wars.