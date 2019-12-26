Jarred Ocweija led the way Thursday when Abington Heights combined a dramatic closing relay victory with superior depth to turn back visiting Scranton Prep, 89-85, in a Lackawanna League boys swimming meet.

The meet matched two teams that had started this season with wins after finishing in the top four in the league last season.

Scranton Prep won 10 of the 12 events, but Abington Heights countered with the only two divers who competed and by taking the bulk of the second- and third-place points.

The Comets finished second in 10 of 12 events and were third in nine of the 11 events that had more than two entries.

Ocweija led off the closing 400-yard freestyle relay team that won in 3:59.64. He also provided two of the second-place finishes.

Hudson Brown, Steven Dong and Kevin Guditis completed the winning relay team.

Mark Nzasi won the diving with Kenneth Lynch taking second.

Adam Vale and Zachary Boersma each joined Ocweija in finishing second in two events. The Comets also had a second in a relay and from Charlie Puksta.

Joey Cholish and Nathan Thayer won two individual and two relay events for Scranton Prep. Ethan Haggerty, who was part of one relay win, and Benjamin Galko also won two individual events. Andrew Babinski was on both winning relays.

Abington Heights finished second in the league last season with a 6-1 record.

Scranton Prep’s defending championship team defeated Abington Heights, 135-40, in the girls meet.

Shaelyn Kobrynich, unopposed in diving, provided the only Abington Heights win.

Abby Brock had a pair of second-place finishes and Elizabeth Keisling had one for the Lady Comets.