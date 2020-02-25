Alumni Update: Tinsley sets new highs for steals, assists

Staff Reports
George Tinsley set his new college highs for steals and assists in a game at Binghamton University in consecutive games two days apart.

The freshman from Abington Heights had 15 points and a season-high five steals Thursday when the Bearcats defeated host UMass-Lowell, 86-84, in an American East Conference men’s basketball game. It was the 11th time this season that he played all 40 minutes.

Tinsley had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots along with a season-high six assists Saturday in a 75-74, home-court loss to the University of Hartford.

The 6-foot-6 freshman forward is averaging 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocked shots and 1.0 assists.

Binghamton is 3-11 in the America East and 9-18 overall.

