Local College Basketball Roundup: Lamonea Player of Year; CSU season ends

February 25, 2020
Staff Reports
Keystone College sophomore guard Bella Lamonea was selected Colonial States Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Year after leading the Lady Giants to a first-place finish in the regular season.

Lamonea led the CSAC in field goal percentage (39.3) while ranking second in scoring (21.3 per game) and third in field goal percentage (50.0).

Kristina Danella from Keystone was named Coach of the Year.

Mac Oribello, another Keystone sophomore guard, joined Lamonea as first-team all-stars.

The Lady Giants went 17-1 in the CSAC and are 19-6 overall going into the CSAC playoffs where they host Centenary University in Wednesday’s semifinals.

If it wins, Keystone will host Saturday’s conference championship game, which also determines a spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III tournament.

CLARKS SUMMIT WOMEN

Clarks Summit went from winless in 2018-19 to 18 wins and a home CSAC playoff game this season.

The Lady Defenders earned the fourth seed in the five-team conference playoffs, but lost Monday night, 78-72 to Centenary.

Clarks Summit finished 18-8, including 13-5 in conference play. A year ago, it was 0-24 and it had been 1-71 total the previous three seasons.

Elizabeth Singleton had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the loss. Randie Traxler (16), Alison Aten (15) and Candace Winkel (14) also scored in double figures.

Singleton was a first-team CSAC all-star. She led the conference, hitting 54.3 percent of her field goal attempts. Singleton was also fourth in scoring (19.7) and fifth in rebounding (10.3).

KEYSTONE MEN

Keystone landed two first-team, all-star selections after finishing 7-7 in the CSAC and 11-14 overall.

Tone Cockrell and Jeremy Jordan were both honored.

CLARKS SUMMIT MEN

Marcus Dixon received honorable mention from the CSAC after going 2-12 in the conference and 3-22 overall.

