The Week Ahead: Lady Comets make fifth arena appearance

February 25, 2020
By Tom Robinson - For Times Leader
The Abington Heights Lady Comets will try to make it 5-for-5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Saturday night at 6 when they take on West Scranton in the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball championship game.

The Abington Heights girls and Scranton Prep boys, who play Valley View Saturday at 4 p.m., are the only teams with a chance to produce a fifth championship in the five years that the arena has been hosting the District 2 basketball championships.

Abington Heights takes a 19-4 record into the championship game. West Scranton is 15-9.

The Lady Comets were second and Lady Invaders third out of five teams in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League during the regular season.

Abington Heights won both meetings between the teams, winning at West Scranton, 51-47, Jan. 9 and winning at home, 50-40, Feb. 6.

District 2 will also be conducting its swimming and diving championships Friday and Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Abington Heights competes in Class 3A for girls and Class 2A for boys because it has a larger female enrollment.

The Class 2A competition is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. both days.

Class 3A events will begin at 5 p.m.

Wrestling has advanced to the regional level for individuals.

The Northeast Regional in Class 2A, which includes Lackawanna Trail, is at Williamsport. The Northeast Regional in Class 3A, which includes Abington Heights, is at Bethlehem Liberty.

Both tournaments are Friday and Saturday. The top four wrestlers in all weight classes advance to the state tournament in Hershey.

