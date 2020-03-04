Abington Heights junior Gavin Drake and Lackawanna Trail freshman Deegan Ross qualified for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Wrestling Championships, making it to the state tournament in Hershey with their performances at Northeast Regionals Friday and Saturday.

Drake finished third at 220 pounds in the Class 3A Northeast Regional at Bethlehem Liberty.

Ross placed fourth at 113 pounds during the Class 2A Northeast Regional in Williamsport.

The top four in each weight class at Northeast Regionals earned spots among the 20 in their weight class competing at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday through Saturday.

Drake made great strides to earn his state berth.

Just sixth in the district in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, he improved to second in District 2 this season.

Then, he won four out of five bouts in Bethlehem, continuing a late-season surge in which he has won 11 of his last 13 bouts to improve to 28-14 on the season.

Drake led Abington Heights to a 13th-place finish out of 45 teams with 32 points.

Nazareth beat out Bethlehem Catholic, 221½-203½, for the team title.

Drake opened his tournament Friday night with a 14-2 major decision over Zaire Mitchell from Bethlehem Liberty and a 4-1 decision over Kevin Croley from Blue Mountain.

After being pinned by Nazareth’s Stephen Schott in 3:41 of the Saturday morning semifinal, Drake came back with two more wins.

A 14-3 major decision over Jose Lage from Father Judge in the consolation semifinals clinched a spot in Hershey.

Drake then secured third place by pinning Northampton’s Blake Lambert in 3:00.

Ross lost his only bout Friday, 12-5, to Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher.

After bouncing back with a 32-second pin of Wyoming Area’s Garret Pocceschi, Ross needed a dramatic finish to earn his trip to Hershey.

Tied through regulation and two overtime periods, Ross pulled out a 4-2 victory over Midd-West’s Conner Heckman by getting out from bottom with a reversal in the ultimate tiebreaker.

Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner defeated Ross, 6-1, for third place.

Ross improved his season record to 38-10 and helped District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail finish 11th out of 32 teams with 32 points.

Southern Columbia won the team championship by a 154-111 margin over second-place Montoursville.

Lackawanna Trail’s District 2 performance allowed it to take a dozen wrestlers to regionals, but 11 of them lost in the Friday quarterfinals.

Robbie Schneider was the only one to win his first match, pinning Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock in 1:05 of the 126-pound quarterfinals.

Schneider dropped an 8-4 decision to Muncy’s Jacob Blair in the semifinals with the chance to clinch a berth at the state tournament.

One of four Lackawanna Trail wrestlers to lose in both the consolation semifinals and fifth-place matches to place sixth, Schneider was pinned in both of those bouts.

Ethan Lee was sixth at 120, going 1-3 with three losses by decision, including two by a total of six points.

Michael Bluhm (132) and Dalton Klinges (138) were the other sixth-place finishers.

Lee, Bluhm and Klinges each won in the consolation quarterfinals.

The other seven Lions, including Max Bluhm, who dropped two decisions by a total of five points, were 0-2.

Luke Sirianni was the other Abington Heights wrestler to place in Class 3A. He was sixth at 106 pounds.

Sirianni lost, 6-2, to Northampton’s Carson Wagner, then came back with three straight wins, beginning with a pin of Pottsville’s Dalton Monger in 2:59 and followed by two decisions.

Zachary Jacaruso from Delaware Valley edged Sirianni, 1-0, for sixth place after each had missed their state shot with consolation semifinal losses.

Ty Wilmot opened with a win for Abington Heights at 132, but went 2-2 and was eliminated.

Hutch Lynott won one of his three bouts at 138.