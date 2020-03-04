Jarred Ocweija won a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle and Abby Brock claimed a pair of silvers to lead Abington Heights during the District 2 Swimming Championships Friday and Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Ocwieja led the way for the Comets, who placed sixth out of 13 teams in the District 2 Class 2A meet with 120½ points. Dallas outscored Wyoming Seminary, 250-186½, for the team title.

Brock led the Lady Comets, who were seventh of 10 teams in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional with 84 points. Williamsport beat Delaware Valley, 341-311, for the team championship.

Ocweija won the 50 by .69 seconds in 22.06 to advance to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Swimming Championships at Bucknell University March 11-14.

Brock was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Ocweija also had the second-best Abington Heights boys finish, placing third in the 100 freestyle. He anchored the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay and the seventh-place 200 medley relay.

Connor Ocweija, Kevin Guditis and Kevin Tung were the other members of the fifth-place relay.

Guditis was also on the seventh-place 200 medley relay. Connor Ocweija was part of the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay.

Steven Dong and Charlie Puksta each handled legs on the seventh-place relays. Bryan Lear was on the 400 freestyle relay.

Guditis was eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle.

Connor Ocweija and Tung were eighth and ninth in the 50 freestyle.

Lear was ninth and Puksta 10th in the 100 breaststroke.

Adam Vale, in the 500 freestyle, and Zachary Boersma, in the 100 butterfly, were each 10th.

Puksta tied for 10th in the 200 individual medley.

The top 12 in each event score team points.

Brock was part of the girls 200 medley relay team that finished fourth and led off the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay.

Elizabeth Keisling, Kayla Przekop and Eleanor Saunders were also on the relays with Brock.

Przekop was seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Keisling was ninth in the 100 backstroke and 10th in the 50 free.

Helena Mokhtari, Phoebe Dadidock, Reilly Brown and Emma Ann Bannon formed the eighth-place 400 freestyle relay.