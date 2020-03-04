Keystone women win CSAC, head to NCAA Tournament

March 3, 2020 gpsadmin Sports 0
Staff Reports
Bella Lamonea scored 29 points to earn game Most Valuable Player honors Saturday when Keystone College won its first Colonial States Athletic Conference women’s basketball title, 72-61, over visiting College of Saint Elizabeth to land a spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Tournament.

The Giants (21-6) learned during Monday’s NCAA Selection Show that they will open Friday against host Messiah (23-4). If they win, they face the winner of the game between Eastern Connecticut State (23-4) and St. John Fisher (21-6) Saturday, also at Messiah.

Lamonea was 9-for-15 from the floor with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Katie Price hit three 3-pointers while scoring all 10 of her points in the first quarter.

The Giants outscored Saint Elizabeth, 24-7, in the second quarter to turn a two-point lead into a 38-19 advantage.

Keystone opened the CSAC playoffs Feb. 26 with a 68-47 victory over Centenary University.

Lamonea, who was named CSAC Player of the Year this season, led the way with 25 points.

Mac Oribello added 13 points and five assists.

