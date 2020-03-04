Keystone women win CSAC, head to NCAA Tournament

SCRANTON – The Abington Heights girls basketball team helped soothe the sting of two different losses with a single victory Saturday.

With their defense forcing a turnover total that matched the number of points allowed, the Lady Comets rolled over Bangor, 35-21, in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A first-round state tournament game Saturday at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center.

Abington Heights did not allow Bangor’s field goal percentage to even reach that high. They held the Slaters to single baskets in the second and fourth quarters and 6-for-31 (19.4 percent) shooting for the game.

The Lady Comets (20-5) were coming off a 37-33 upset loss to West Scranton at the Mohegan Sun Arena in the District 2 championship game and had lost in the opening round of the state tournament last season as a district champion, falling 48-27 to Mechanicsburg, the sixth-place team from District 3.

“We were very disappointed, not in the effort, but in the end result,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said of this year’s district final. “The ball didn’t go in the basket for us last week. We set the restart button on Monday and talked about working through adversity and that we have another shot to redeem ourselves this week.

“We had four really, really good days of practice this week, which helped get their confidence back up that they could play.”

Clair Marion led the offense for the Lady Comets with 13 points and 6 assists. She had 10 of the team’s 13 first-half points, but the offense worked better as a whole in the second half when she had five of her assists and her teammates went from a combined 1-for-13 to 7-for-20.

“We had to drive and kick and get into the lane,” Marion said. “Once we did that, our shots started falling and everything started clicking from there.”

Anna Scoblick grabbed 14 rebounds. Erin Albright added seven rebounds and two blocked shots as Abington Heights controlled the boards, 35-27.

Rachel McDonald was the team’s second-leading scorer with three second-half 3-pointers for nine points.

“All week, we knew they were a zone-oriented team and that’s where she thrives,” Klingman said. “I knew she would get looks today and she hit some big shots for us.”

Maria Tully may have had the least impressive stat line of the starters, but she played a major role on defense along with contributing two 3-pointers for six points in the third quarter when the Lady Comets were taking control.

Tully helped make sure Bangor scoring leader and school record-holder for 3-pointers Casey Walsh went scoreless, only attempting two shots.

“She has over 80 3s on the year,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “That was one of our goals, to limit her touches, don’t give her open looks and to contain (Morgan Karasek) on the drive.”

Karasek’s only two points came at the foul line.

Tully also beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 24-17 lead.

“That was the momentum-shifter for us when she hit that 3,” Klingman said.

By then, a brief Bangor lead in the second quarter had been wiped away by an 8:40 scoreless stretch and 12:28 without a field goal.

Tully’s basket sparked a streak of 11 straight points as the Slaters again went the first 3:19 of the fourth quarter without a point and until the final 40 seconds of the period without a basket.

“We knew we had to step up on defense, because at the end of the arena game, we didn’t play our best defense,” Marion said.

