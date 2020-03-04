Evan Maxwell’s rookie professional season resumed Saturday just as George Tinsley’s freshman season was coming to a close.

Maxwell had his biggest game as a pro when the Slovakia Extraliga returned from a break of more than three weeks.

The 6-foot-10 center/forward from Abington Heights scored 34 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Spisska Nova Ves to its third straight victory, 108-79, over MBK Komarno.

Maxwell made 17 of his 20 shots in the game.

Binghamton University fell short of making the eight-team America East Conference tournament when it finished 4-12 in the conference and ended its season at 10-19 overall.

Tinsley enjoyed a strong freshman season at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school, including blocking a host with four seconds left Feb. 26 to help preserve a 76-74 win over host University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

The win snapped a five-game UMBC winning streak and kept Binghamton’s postseason hopes alive until Saturday when it lost the finale, 89-70, at the University of New Hampshire.

Tinsley had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals against UMBC.

Against New Hampshire, Tinsley played all 40 minutes and finished with eight points, five rebounds and three steals.

Tinsley, a 6-6 forward from Abington Heights, led the team and finished tied for second in the conference with 7.4 rebounds per game. He also led in blocked shots and was sixth in the America East with 1.1 per game.

Tinsley’s 54 made 3-pointers was second on the team and eighth in the conference. The team’s second-leading scorer averaged 11.6 points and 1.1 steals.

As most of the teams around the country head into postseason play, Tinsley leads the nation in minutes played with 38.2 per game.