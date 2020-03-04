WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Abington Heights climbed out of a big hole and even led for almost two minutes of the third quarter Saturday night, but, in the end, the Lady Comets were never fully able to erase the damage done by allowing the game’s first 11 points.

West Scranton avenged a pair of regular-season losses and brought an end to a four-year District 2 championship run by the Lady Comets with a 37-33 upset in the Class 5A girls basketball championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Lady Invaders showed Lackawanna League results were of no significance to them once they got to the district playoffs. The tournament’s third seed also avenged a league loss to second-seeded North Pocono in the semifinals.

Both times, West Scranton used fast starts to take control.

The Lady Invaders held North Pocono to 11 first-half points, opening a 19-point halftime lead on the way to a 52-34 semifinal win.

They held Abington Heights scoreless for the first 6:32 and allowed just 13 first-half points, but had a much tougher time finishing off the Lady Comets.

“We got all of our nerves out and did what we had to do,” West Scranton’s Nya Johnson said. “Defense wins championships and I think that was our strong suit.

“None of us hit double digits on offense, but we all scored evenly throughout and I think defense was the key to this game.”

Maria Tully, who finished with a game-high 13 points for Abington Heights, scored the first seven points in an 8-1 run and the Lady Comets defense gave the team a chance to close the gap.

West Scranton did not score a field goal for 6:12 while Abington Heights got within 12-8 before a Tatum Repshis 3-pointer with 3:33 left in the half.

The Lady Comets extended that to allowing just one field goal in 11:47.

That gave the team time to catch up on the offensive end with Clair Marion cutting to the basket and converting an Erin Albright pass into a 15-15 tie 1:05 into the third quarter.

After West Scranton briefly regained the lead, Rachel McDonald’s 3-pointer put Abington Heights in front.

Albright set up Tully in transition to make it 20-17 with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

West Scranton scored the next six points to regain the lead with 2:47 remaining in the quarter and, although Abington Heights moved within a single point on six separate occasions in the time that remained, the Lady Comets never caught up again.

Tully found Albright wide open for the basket that made it 34-33, the last of the one-point deficits, with 1:24 left.

West Scranton scored the game’s last three points on the line, including Nya Johnson hitting both ends of a one-and-one with 14.8 seconds left.

Johnson and Cassandra Moraca, who hit a key 3-pointer with 2:50 left, each had nine points to lead West Scranton, which got at least six points from every starter.

Marion had eight points for the Lady Comets. Anna Scoblick led the team with eight assists while Albright led with five assists and Allison Dammer blocked three shots.

Abington Heights advances into state play with a 19-5 record. It will meet District 11 runner-up Bangor (18-7) March 7 at 1 p.m. at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center.

Abington Heights’ Maria Tully dribbles the ball past West Scranton’s Jaela Johnson during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS1.jpg Abington Heights’ Maria Tully dribbles the ball past West Scranton’s Jaela Johnson during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Anna Scoblick goes up for a shot during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship against West Scranton. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS2.jpg Abington Heights’ Anna Scoblick goes up for a shot during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship against West Scranton. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Allison Dammer and West Scranton’s Kamden Miller go up for a rebound during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS3.jpg Abington Heights’ Allison Dammer and West Scranton’s Kamden Miller go up for a rebound during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Clair Marion reacts at the end of regulation after the Lady Comets lost to West Scranton for the District 2 5A girls basketball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS4.jpg Abington Heights’ Clair Marion reacts at the end of regulation after the Lady Comets lost to West Scranton for the District 2 5A girls basketball championship. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Clair Marion drives to the basket against West Scranton’s Angelina Moraca during the District 2 5A girls basketball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS5.jpg Abington Heights’ Clair Marion drives to the basket against West Scranton’s Angelina Moraca during the District 2 5A girls basketball championship. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Rachel McDonald moves the ball downcourt against West Scranton’s Angelina Moraca during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS6.jpg Abington Heights’ Rachel McDonald moves the ball downcourt against West Scranton’s Angelina Moraca during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Erin Albright drives to the hoop as West Scranton’s Cassandra Moraca defends her during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AJ030420ABINGTONGIRLS7.jpg Abington Heights’ Erin Albright drives to the hoop as West Scranton’s Cassandra Moraca defends her during Saturday’s District 2 5A girls basketball championship. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal