The Keystone College baseball team claimed the two main Colonial States Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday for what may end up being the last of action of the season.

The CSAC has suspended all athletic competition until at least April.

Junior outfielder Adam Kelly was named CSAC Hitter of the Week while junior pitcher Nathan Hinkley was named CSAC Pitcher of the Week.

Kelly went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run, two walks, five runs scored and four RBI in two games for the period of March 9-15.

Hinkley went nine innings for a 4-3, complete game victory over Concordia-Chicago in Florida. He gave up just one earned run on eight hits while striking out six.

Keystone is 2-4 after going 2-2 in a Florida trip that was cut short when adjustments were made to schedules in the attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Coach Jamie Shevchik picked up his 600th career victory during the trip. He is 601-206 at Keystone.

Penn State Beaver defeated Clarks Summit University, 9-7, Friday in the final game of the Cal Ripken Experience, a Spring Break event in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Defenders, who ended the trip with an 0-9 overall record, worked their way back from a 9-0 deficit before falling short. Penn State Beaver scored twice in the bottom of the first and seven times in the third.

Jacob Leisinger was 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored and two RBI in the loss.

Clarks Summit lost four games during the Myrtle Beach trip, giving up at least 16 runs in the other three and in seven of their nine games so far.

Freshman catcher Nathaniel Tutton made the CSAC Honor Roll after going 6-for-13 (.462) in four games last week.

SOFTBALL

Keystone College’s Shannon Lloyd was named CSAC Pitcher of the Week Monday.

Lloyd, a sophomore first baseman, went 11-for-21 (.521) with a double, seven runs scored and six RBI in six games last week.

The Giants went 1-5 in their Spring Break trip to Myrtle Beach and are 1-7 on the season.

Clarks Summit lost to Norwich University,8-0, and Immaculata University, 17-4, Thursday to fall to 0-6 in a Myrtle Beach, S.C. trip and 0-8 overall. They were outscored 67-7 on the trip and 80-9 on the season.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Keystone College seniors Jordan Smith and Nick Vazquez each made the CSAC Honor Roll.

Smith had four goals in a 21-12 loss to Houghton.

Vazquez had 17 saves, including the 500th of his career, in the March 10 loss to Houghton.

The Houghton game was the only one played by Keystone, which fell to 0-3 on the season.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Savanna Robinson and Krista Strausser each have scored half of Keystone’s eight goals during an 0-3 start.

Robinson also has two assists.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ian Hankins was named March 5 as the new men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach at Keystone College.

Hankins replaces former Abington Heights track and field coach Frank Passetti, who resigned.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be at Keystone and build of our conference runner-up performances,” said Hankins, who spent the last three seasons as head coach at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. after starting the program at Potomac State University in West Virginia. “It is truly a dream opportunity with our facilities and trails available to us.

“I’m looking forward to building a positive family atmosphere to create a championship culture.”

