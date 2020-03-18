The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association closed its offices Monday and issued a statement discouraging high school athletic teams from gathering on their own for “captains’ practices” and “informal workouts.”

Formal spring sports practices were halted Friday when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all state schools to be closed for two weeks. That decision came shortly after the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit 19, covering Lackawanna, Wayne and Susquehanna Counties, had already agreed to at least a one-week shutdown.

The school shutdown, intended to control the potential spread of the coronavirus, included stopping gatherings at schools for sports and other extracurricular activities.

Some schools closed their facilities entirely, but with many spring sports being conducted outside, use of fields was not as tightly controlled and athletes have also gathered at non-school locations.

As the remaining 98 contending basketball teams around the state and the spring sports teams hoping for their season to eventually start sought out creative ways to get ready, many gathered without coaches or school endorsement.

The PIAA announcement Monday indicates that such practices should stop as part of adherence to the state’s shutdown to deal with the pandemic.

In its Monday statement, the PIAA said it has been informed that some schools sports teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite.

“It’s our position that this is contrary to the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted,” the PIAA statement read.

The PIAA’s statement came earlier in the day Monday than the order to shut down all non-essential businesses statewide. Even before that order, the PIAA’s position was that the practices were not in the spirit of statewide containment attempts.

“It is very clear of the intentions of our state government, so please assist them in preventing inappropriate off-site practices or workouts,” the statement read.

The PIAA’s release explained the meaning of Pennsylvania closing of all schools for 10 business days, beginning Monday.

“This means all school activities, including sports practices, plays, musicals, mock trail, field trips, etc.,” according to the statement. “The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.”

The PIAA interrupted winter sports championships Thursday, suspending the state basketball tournament between the second round and quarterfinals. That move came one day after the Abington Heights girls were eliminated in Class 5A.

The state swimming championships, already underway at Bucknell University, were halted before the start of Class 2A competition. The adjustments included the shortening of the Class 3A meet, using what would have been a qualifying round in some events to determine final place finishes.

As those highly attended events were put on hold, preparations for spring sports continued with preseason practices allowed for one more day before Friday’s decision brought an end to them.

Continued developments since Monday have seemed to create the likelihood of the remaining winter sports championships ultimately being canceled and the entire spring seasons to also be in jeopardy. College national championships and many entire conferences have already been canceled for the spring.