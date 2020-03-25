Jeremiah Garrison won a season-long points title in a 2019 and prepared himself to pursue higher-level titles this season.

The 14-year-old motocross race, who is an eighth-grader at the Abington Heights Middle School, is among the athletes across many sports who have their championship aspirations on hold as they wait for a chance to again test the preparation they have done for a new season.

Garrison spent a week in California for one-on-one professional training in February, but the series schedule for District 34 of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) did not start as planned in March.

Instead, Garrison is continuing to prepare for the resumption of competition through an exercise routine, riding a mini-bike on a small course he set up on his family’s double lot in Clarks Summit and spending some time on a friend’s course in Waverly.

All the dedication is an attempt to show continued progress in the sport after winning the Tri-State Championship – District 34 takes in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey – in the 85-cc class for 9-13-year-olds during the 2019 season. Garrison scored the most points, according to place finishes in the 19-race schedule that runs from March through October and includes multiple stops nearby at Hurricane Hills in Clifford Township, Susquehanna County.

“I was racing BMX (bikes) when I was six years old,” Garrison said. “I continued to race that when I got my first dirt bike for Christmas when I was seven. I started racing (motocross) when I was 9.

“I had always liked racing the BMX bikes, so I wanted to go to dirt bikes and I liked it a lot.”

When he is not developing his technique by riding, Garrison undergoes other preparation for his sport through an exercise schedule.

“I’m trying to build core and strength in my arms,” Garrison said. “I ride a Peloton bike for a half-hour every other day and then the days I’m not doing Peloton, I do sit-ups, crunches and push-ups. “

In addition to maintaining racing equipment, the wearing of safety equipment helps reduce any dangers that are part of the sport.

“You have to be safe by wearing the right gear,” Garrison said. “You have to wear a chest protector, a neck brace, a helmet, goggles, boots, knee guards.”

Heather Hulse, Garrison’s mother, made the California trip with him and travels to his race weekends.

“It’s incredibly nerve-wracking every time,” Hulse said, “but, we do everything we can to gear him up and make sure he has the state-of-the-art protective gear. The helmet is very important and the neck brace and chest protector are each very important.”

There are many skills that go into racing effectively and safely.

“I’m always impressed by watching him and all these kids who ride,” Hulse said. “It’s a one-man sport and there’s so much that they have to do in terms of switching gears and watching what’s going on in front of you, making sure that the rut that you are riding in is the right rut.

“There is a lot that goes on in the sport. That’s why it’s important to train a lot. I want to make sure he has the skills to be safe before he can be fast.”

Race weekends begin with travel to sites on Friday when the competition is outside the area. Saturday is used for practice. Sunday includes qualifying and the main five-lap race.

When that routine returns, Garrison will be competing in the 12-15-year-old age group in both the 85-cc and Super Mini classes with a possible additional step up the Schoolboy Class at some point this year.

“The Schoolboy Class is a little bit older, a little faster, with bigger bikes,” Hulse said. “That would probably be toward the end of the season.”

