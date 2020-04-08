Major professional baseball in Japan proceeded longer than in the United States, but it is also on hold after having a player test positive for the coronavirus.

Cory Spangenberg, a 2009 Abington Heights graduate, was one of the players preparing for the start of the season there with spring training games that were being conducted in empty stadiums.

Spangenberg signed with the Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional Baseball League following six seasons of Major League Baseball, five with the San Diego Padres, then last season with the Milwaukee Brewers where he made his first MLB playoff appearance.

Sports have been shut down in many places around the world, with the cancellation of Wimbledon tennis and the 2020 British Open golf tournament among the latest developments.

Japan had been one of the longer holdouts in terms of top-level sports.

After pushing Opening Day plans back twice from March 20 to April 24, Nippon Professional Baseball started its exhibition season with the games in empty stadiums.

According to the Associated Press, three Hanshin Tigers tested positive for coronavirus March 26. The team, then later the league, canceled exhibition games in response to that development.

Plans for a new start-up date were being discussed, but the league announced Friday that games are off indefinitely.

Japan is now under State of Emergency conditions through May 6, but, according to multiple published reports, league officials still expect the season to be conducted at some point.

Spangenberg was removed from the Milwaukee 40-man roster early in the 2019 season, but worked his way back to the majors with a strong season at Triple-A San Antonio and was with the team during its push to the playoffs.

Spangenberg batted .232 in 32 games with the Brewers. He had two doubles, two triples, two homers, three stolen bases, 11 runs scored and 10 RBI while playing second base, shortstop, third base and left field.

In a career that also included 387 games with the San Diego Padres over the previous five seasons, Spangenberg played every position except catcher and first base. He batted .256 with 29 home runs and 34 stolen bases while also making two pitching appearances.

Spangenberg was drafted by the Padres in the first round, with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. He has a career .301 average in 534 Minor League games, including .348 in 17 games, .341 in 21 games and .309 in 113 games over the past three seasons.

Cory Spangenberg bats for the San Antonio Brewers last season. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_5315.jpg Cory Spangenberg bats for the San Antonio Brewers last season. Cory Spangenberg makes a play for the San Antonio Brewers. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_5341.jpg Cory Spangenberg makes a play for the San Antonio Brewers. Cory Spangenberg bats for the San Antonio Brewers last season. Spangenberg, who was removed from the Milwaukee Brewers 40-man roster early in the season, played his way back to the majors for Milwaukee’s playoff push. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_0729.jpg Cory Spangenberg bats for the San Antonio Brewers last season. Spangenberg, who was removed from the Milwaukee Brewers 40-man roster early in the season, played his way back to the majors for Milwaukee’s playoff push. Cory Spangenberg takes the field for the San Antonio Brewers last season. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_3990.jpg Cory Spangenberg takes the field for the San Antonio Brewers last season. Cory Spangenberg bats in Triple A last season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Spangenberg was getting ready to play in Japan before the baseball season was suspended in that country. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_9193.jpg Cory Spangenberg bats in Triple A last season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Spangenberg was getting ready to play in Japan before the baseball season was suspended in that country.