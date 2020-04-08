Tim Toro returned from an early-season injury to start the final 24 games of his college career while helping the West Chester University men’s basketball team to another 20-win season.

The Golden Rams won 22 games and went to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II tournament in both Toro’s sophomore and junior seasons, then went 20-10 this season.

Toro played in 27 games this season, including 25 as a starter.

The 6-foot-8 senior center from Abington Heights shot 47.9 percent from the floor while averaging career-highs of 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.

Toro played 105 games, including 88 starts, in his four seasons with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference team. He finished with 623 points and 505 rebounds in his career.

Among the other winter performances by college athletes from the Abingtons were:

More men’s basketball

Jackson Danzig, a 6-5 sophomore guard/forward from Abington Heights, started all but one game for the University of Scranton where he led the 19-8 team in 3-pointers made (47), assists (3.7 per game) and free throw percentage (81.3).

While playing on the team coached by his father, Carl, Danzig averaged 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. He shot 44.3 percent from the floor, including 37.9 percent on 3-pointers.

Trey Koehler averaged 17.8 minutes while playing every game as a freshman at Ursinus College, which went 12-13.

The 6-2 freshman guard from Abington Heights averaged 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He scored eight points in a game twice and had a season-high six rebounds against Franklin & Marshall.

Women’s basketball

Cassie Ksiazek played all 30 games as a redshirt freshman at East Stroudsburg University after having to wait a year to make her college debut because of a serious knee injury.

Ksiazek played an average of 11.1 minutes per game.

The 6-foot forward/center averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds. She had 12 assists, 11 steals and eight blocked shots.

Ksiazek became the first East Stroudsburg women’s basketball player to receive the PSAC Champion Scholar Award. She has a 3.980 grade point average in two years as an early education major.

Wrestling

Noah Sirianni went 4-2 for the Naval Academy.

The senior 125-pounder from Abington Heights finished his four-year career on the NCAA Division I level with a 12-14 record.

Women’s indoor track and field

Moravian College’s Carly Danoski was selected as the Landmark Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete for the sport.

The senior distance runner from Abington Heights was seeded fifth for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships, which wound up being canceled as one of the many sporting events wiped out because of the coronavirus.

Danoski was a three-event Landmark Conference champion this season, winning the 800-meter run and the mile run was also running a leg on the winning 1600 relay. She was an All-Mideast Region selection in the three events.

Danoski ran a 4:54.78 mile, which was converted to a time of 4:57.70 because it was run on a banked track. Even with the adjustment, the time stands as the Moravian school record.

As a junior, Danoski made nationals in the 800 and finished 16th.

Danoski is also a four-time Landmark Conference champion, who has twice finished in the top 20 in the nation in the 800 during the outdoor season.

Emma Marion, a sophomore from Abington Heights, placed fourth at 5000 meters and 13th in the 3000.

Danielle Heine got her career as an NCAA Division I pole vaulter at the University of New Hampshire off to an impressive start.

The freshman from Abington Heights cleared 11-5¾ to finish second at the America East Championships.

Calista Marzolino, another freshman from Abington Heights, also finished second in her league championship.

Marzolino was second in the Patriot League in the high jump with a height of 5-5.

Katie Dammer, a sophomore from Abington Heights, led off the Georgetown University distance medley relay team that finished fifth at the Big East Championships.

Dammer placed 11th in the 3000-meter run.

Men’s indoor track and field

Kyle Burke, a sophomore from Abington Heights, anchored a pair of Lehigh University relay teams that finished second at the Patriot League Championships.

The 3200-meter relay team ran a time of 7:48.09 to miss out on the title by one-hundredth of a second. The next day, Burke anchored the second-place distance medley relay team.

Burke also competed in the 800 meters, mile, 5000 meters and 1600 relay during the season. He won the mile with a time of 4:21.73 in a dual meet against rival Lafayette College.

Men’s swimming

Abington Heights graduate Carter Smith was the top diver on the West Chester University team as a freshman.

West Chester won its 22nd straight PSAC championship and Smith qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships, which were never contested.

Women’s swimming

Audrey Campo was part of the University of Scranton’s Landmark Conference championship team in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The junior, who is a Scranton Prep graduate and Clarks Summit resident, was a second-team Landmark all-star in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Jackson Danzig saw plenty of playing time for the University of Scranton's basketball team this season.