Next Level Roundup: Maxwell won awards before title shot was eliminated

By Tom Robinson

For Abington Journal

Abington Heights graduate Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot sophomore, was the second-leading scorer for Indiana Wesleyan this past season. - Abington Journal file photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of recaps of the winter and spring college sports seasons for athletes from the Abingtons.

Count Abington Heights graduate Seth Maxwell among the athletes most impacted by the sports shutdowns around the country.

Maxwell’s Indiana Wesleyan University team was ranked second nationally going into the 32-team National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II tournament. That event, held entirely in Sioux Falls, S.D., never got started because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana Wesleyan had won the NAIA Division II national title in 2018 with Evan Maxwell, Seth’s older brother, as one of the leaders.

Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot sophomore, was the team’s second-leading scorer. He was named Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-star in the Crossroads League, which Indiana Wesleyan won.

As a third-team, All-American, Maxwell was the highest-ranking underclassman in NAIA Division II men’s basketball.

Maxwell averaged 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots, which was one per game more than anyone in the league.

Indiana Wesleyan went 29-4 and won the Crossroads League title with a 109-77 championship game victory over Bethel (Ind.) in which Maxwell scored 24 points. It scored 100-plus points in all three league tournament games.

Seth Maxwell followed his Abington Heights career with a year a The Hill School, a prep school in Pottstown, before joining Evan at Indiana Wesleyan for one season together in 2018-19.

A look at other Abington-area athletes:

INDOOR MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Matt Kinback finished his season at the University of Scranton by placing ninth in the mile in 4:23 at the All-Atlantic Region meet.

Kinback, a sophomore from Lackawanna Trail, was an All-Atlantic Region selection in the 800-meter run in 2019.

Jack Malone, a sophomore from Abington Heights, was one of the top distance runners at Misericordia University where he is also a prominent member of the cross country team.

INDOOR WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Madison Show from Clarks Summit ran at Albright College.

The freshman, who graduated from Mekeel Christian Academy in Scotia, N.Y., was part of the 1600 relay team that finished ninth in the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships.

Show also ran the 800 meters and mile.

Lackawanna Trail graduate Ashleigh Clarke is a distance runner at Marywood University where she took eight seconds off her career-best time in the 5,000 meters by finishing in 20:05.45 in the McElligott Invitational at Haverford College Feb. 17.

