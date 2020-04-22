5 Comets, 3 Lions were selected for senior basketball games

Staff reports

Mike Malone was selected to play in senior all-star games in two sports before both were called off because of stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus crisis.

Malone was picked for both the Lackawanna League Senior Boys All-Star Basketball Game and the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

The defensive end and William & Mary commit was declining the invitation to play in the East-West Game Memorial Day weekend because of a family obligation.

Malone was among three Abington Heights players who were selected for the basketball game that would have been played at the end of March.

Corey Perkins and Phil Johnson were also selected along with three Lackawanna Trail players.

Richard Helbing, Nico Berrios and Josh Rzucidlo were scheduled to represent the Lions.

The game was set to move from Valley View to Scranton this season as the beginning of a rotation among league schools.

Maria Tully and Erin Albright were each selected for the Lackawanna League Senior Girls All-Star Basketball game, held annually at Forest City.

