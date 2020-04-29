While sports as team competitions and community events remain on hold, the restrictions on athletics as a recreational activity in smaller groups are beginning to loosen.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that golf courses can open Friday. Guided fishing trips, marinas and privately owned campgrounds are free to open at the same time. Fishing was already being allowed.

The Wolf Administration is easing the restrictions on businesses involved in outdoor activities this week. Other social distancing measures during attempts to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to keep team sports and indoor activities from being feasible.

As the outdoor recreation industry opens, it will be required to follow guidelines issued by the government.

The Country Club of Scranton, Glen Oak Country Club and the public Summit Hills Golf Course all operate in the Abingtons. Lakeland Golf Course, a nine-hole executive course is in Fleetville. Several other public course options are available within miles of the Abingtons.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and, as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times,” Gov. Wolf said, according to a public health press release from his office Monday. “As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress.

“As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

Practicing social distancing is part of the return to some activity on golf courses. Clubhouses and dining room service at the restaurants remain closed.

Wolf’s press release encourages people enjoying outdoor activities to follow several guidelines.

Among the suggestions:

Runners/walkers finding another option if they arrive at a busy trail or parking lot.

Golfers and runners should maintain the minimum six feet apart. Golfers can discuss with their playing partners ways to help make this happen and should wait longer at a golf hole for a fellow golfer to move forward.

Recreation options should be enjoyed within local communities rather than crowding popular destinations.

Individuals should only go out if they are feeling healthy and they have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Practicing good hygiene and proper hand washing remains important, along with avoiding surfaces that are touched frequently, such as handrails and doorknobs.

“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience, but is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions.

“It is critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”

High school and college sports around Pennsylvania were canceled for the remainder of the academic year after originally being postponed in March.

Youth sports remain in limbo in many cases. American Legion baseball has been canceled in Pennsylvania and many other states for all of 2020.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_1083-1-.jpg.optimal.jpg