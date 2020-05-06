Comets, Lions land four each on Dream Game rosters

By Tom Robinson - For Abington Journal

The rosters are all set.

Whether the 86th annual Dream Game goes on as scheduled July 23 remains to be determined.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail each had four players selected for opposing teams in the annual all-star game for recent graduates of Lackawanna Football Conference teams.

In an e-mail announcing the rosters Monday, Dream Game co-chairman Dr. William Dempsey wrote, “we are patiently waiting to see how the next month or so go before making a decision about the game.”

All team sports competitions have been shut down in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing limitations are factors in gradual resumption of activity.

Most summers, the Dream Game, annually one of Lackawanna County’s most-attended sporting events, goes well beyond 5,000 in attendance. The game has been played in recent seasons at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville, where it is scheduled again this year.

Abington Heights landed two-way lineman Mike Malone, fullback/linebacker Mike Pusateri and wide receiver/defensive backs Robby Horvath and Corey Perkins on the County roster.

The County team, which is coached by Lakeland’s David Piwowarczyk, also includes his Chiefs players along with those from Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Mid Valley, Old Forge, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne.

Lackawanna Trail’s District 2 champion and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class A semifinalist team had two-way linemen Mark Dunckle and Richard Rodenbach, linebacker Josh Brown and defensive back Nico Berrios selected to the City roster.

Terry Gallagher from Scranton Prep will coach the City team, which will include linemen Jake Aebli, Joey Cholish and Connor James, running back/linebacker Tucker Johnson, tight end/linebacker Brendan Colleran and wide receiver/safety Carter Odell from his Cavaliers roster.

The City also draws players from Dunmore, Montrose, North Pocono, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton.

