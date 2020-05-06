Scholar-athlete Albright plans to continue basketball career at Haverford

By Tom Robinson - For Abington Journal

Erin Albright had a type of school in mind.

Her Abington Heights basketball coach, retired guidance counselor Deanna Klingman, knew just what to suggest.

“I had my sights set on a small liberal arts school and I wanted to go to a school that offered a lot of research opportunities,” Albright said. “As I was looking, Deanna said ‘Haverford is literally, exactly what you’re looking for.”

After further inquiries, Albright agreed. She has decided to continue her academic and athletic careers at the suburban Philadelphia school where she plans to study biology on a pre-med path and play basketball.

Albright and football/basketball player Michael Pusateri were recently named as the Abington Heights recipients of the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award.

Although she played four sports at Abington Heights and lettered in three for multiple seasons, it is basketball that Albright plans to continue into college after being part of three District 2 championships and four finals appearances at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

“There were a lot of really good times,” Albright said. “We have a Fun Friday every year, which all four years was one of the highlights of the season. It was so much fun for our team and a good way to relieve stress, usually right before districts.

“The district championships are probably the best time, because of the ride down and we had a sleepover after it the last two years, which, win or lose, is always a lot of fun.

“There are a lot of memories that are great.”

Albright was a key reserve as a freshman and started all but one game for the past three seasons, leading the team in rebounding each of those seasons. As a senior, she averaged 5.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while ranking second on the team with a 43.8 field goal percentage and shooting 73.8 percent from the line.

In field hockey, she was a four-year starter.

After spending the spring of her freshman year on the track team, Albright switched to lacrosse and, despite being brand new to the sport, was a part-time starter and key reserve as a sophomore. She started throughout her junior season and lost out on her senior season when the coronavirus shut down sports.

