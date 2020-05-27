Former Our Lady of Peace student Jess Genco played professionally in Germany in her first year after a record-setting career at Northeastern University.

Eisvogel USC, with Jess Genco at point guard, was building momentum through the final weeks of the Damen Bundesliga Basketball League season.

That momentum ended abruptly, though the team’s season-closing winning streak never did, when the DBBL was one of many professional sports leagues around the world to shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Genco is safe at home in Lackawanna County contemplating her future and the role within it that basketball will play. The Scott Township resident became an all-state guard at Scranton Prep after attending school through eighth grade at Our Lady of Peace in Clarks Green.

With Italian citizenship, which she obtained since her graduation from Northeastern last year, along with a strong rookie season with a successful team, Genco is a strong candidate to continue playing professionally in Europe, if she so chooses. There are other options for the 23-year-old, including those that keep her involved in the sport, which has always been prominent in her family.

“I’d like to go back to school and get my MBA in a grad assistant program,” said Genco, whose mother, Cathy (Scoblick) Genco preceded her in NCAA Division I at Fordham University; whose father, Gerard Genco, played at the University of Scranton; and whose first cousin, Anna Scoblick, has already started as a freshman and sophomore at Abington Heights. “That would really help me decide if I want to go after coaching or if I want to take another route.”

Genco started most of the season for Eisvogel where the 5-foot-6 guard led the team with 4.0 assists per game, was second in 3-pointers made and also averaged 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s final game, its eighth straight victory to improve to 13-8 on the season.

Things changed rapidly beginning with a message from home at 2:30 in the morning March 13. Genco’s mother informed her that U.S. president Donald Trump was imposing restrictions on travel back into the country.

Genco practiced, as expected, with her team that morning, but the team’s afternoon workout was replaced by a meeting in which the players learned their season was over.

From there, Genco made arrangements to rush out of the country and head for the United States. After one night in isolation at home, to protect her family’s safety, she drove to Boston to meet two college friends also coming back from Europe, then headed into self-quarantine in a home the three shared for two weeks at Lake George, N.Y.

“We went to (morning) practice and had a conversation with our coaches,” Genco said, recapping the quick adjustments. “They said things would go on as normal and we would play (the next day). They said we would continue and carry on as normal. Then, just a couple hours later, when we went to our afternoon practice, we learned it had been totally canceled in a matter of hours.

“My parents were definitely very nervous and other family members back in the states. When I first heard, I was very anxious, then I read a little deeper and saw that it wasn’t necessarily that they wouldn’t be allowing us to get back home, but it would be just like there would be more screening.”

After her career as one of the most decorated players in Northeastern history, Genco adjusted to the physical style of European professional basketball.

“The whole process of just adapting to the game over there was definitely a huge learning experience,” Genco said. “It’s a higher level, different style. Toward the end, we were really coming together, clicking, finding each other, setting each other up for great opportunities.

“Once the team started to click like that, things would just come easier and we would get easier buckets.”

Genco and her team were getting stronger on the court as the season progressed, but she acknowledged that living alone in a foreign country “wasn’t easy,” and said she is uncertain whether she will decide to keep following that route as a player.

If not, the connections built as a two-time Colonial Athletic Association first-team, all-star who started all 122 games while producing 1,567 points and 548 assists in her college career, could steer Genco toward the coaching route.