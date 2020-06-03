James to run at IUP

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association agreed May 20 to allow athletes to return to action whenever state officials open up their home counties, paving the way for offseason workouts to resume when Gov. Tom Wolf and/or state health officials determine it to be safe.

The PIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to give executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi the authority to permit offseason sports workouts prior to the July 1 suspension date that the association had earlier established — provided a county is given permission by the governor’s office to do so.

A motion was made after the board discussed the philosophical question of whether it should require athletes to wait to return at the same time to try to provide the most equal competition or to let athletes in safe areas get started to promote a return to physical and social activity.

On April 9, the board had voted to cancel the remaining state basketball and swimming championship and the entire spring season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. At the time, it also prohibited any sports activities until July 1.

The decision came near the end of a four-hour plus virtual meeting that included four appeals hearings and was followed by an impromptu press conference conducted by Lombardi and executive staff members.

All workouts will still need to be conducted within the PIAA’s existing rules and regulations for offseason activities, including that they could not be mandatory. At the same time, Lombardi will be directing schools to be sure to follow whatever other instructions come from government entities.

In making the decision, the board is allowing, for example, athletes in Erie and Pittsburgh to get back to activity prior to those in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Within District 2, it could mean Wyoming, Susquehanna and Wayne athletes beginning preparations before those in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike Counties.

Board member Bob Hartman, who is the chairman of District 11 (Lehigh Valley, southeastern Poconos, Schuylkill County), an area that is likely to remain closed longer than most, spoke out in favor of getting as many athletes active as possible.

“Obviously, we have to follow what the governor says and that is going to be our primary deal here,” Hartman said during the discussion of the issue. “But, many of us on the board are parents or grandparents or whatever may be and it’s only personal opinion, but if athletes or students are allowed to participate as per the guidelines set forth, I honestly don’t care what the date is.

“ … If kids in Erie can start working out two weeks from now, and of course, I’m speaking hypothetically, I don’t think we should stop those kids, because I have kids at home that would love to be able to get out. So, why should we deny any kid or group of kids, if they’re permitted, to do what they can do.”

On the professional level, many scenarios have crept into the public about the possible look of a return to competition. Lombardi has been hesitant to speculate and consistent in saying the PIAA’s actions will be driven by other decision-makers – Gov. Wolf, the state health department and state educators. Throughout the day, however, some ideas did come out.

Among the possibilities are shortened seasons; some sports, such as golf, being able to get a faster start than others; and the possible need for later discussions on the impact of upcoming championships depending on how the seasons look.

“I like the idea that it’s a systematic progression,” Lombardi said. “I think that helps because if you paint everybody with one brush, I think it’s difficult to get everybody up and running.”

There is much that remains to be determined.

“We’re months away, but it could look different, it could start different, it could be attended different,” Lombardi said. “ … From what I’m hearing from a lot of different groups, they would like to have even a shortened seasons. As a staff, we’ve looked at different possibilities, but I’m reluctant to put something out.”

With the changing times, Lombardi said any of those possibilities being reviewed “could be 180 degrees different,” than what ends up happening.

The PIAA’s meeting came a day after the National Federation of State High School Associations released its guidelines for states to return to athletic activity.

Lombardi emphasized that those were suggestions and are one of the sources for the PIAA to consider as it moves forward, but are not to be viewed as requirements.

“I think the board gets a bad rap that they don’t care,” Lombardi said. “And you saw and heard how committed they are to get kids to do what they like to do — play athletics. That’s why this scenario of the last eight weeks has been so gut-wrenching for all of us, including you folks.”

The first official day of fall sports is Aug. 17. However, many teams conduct voluntary workouts throughout the summer.

Several other issues were addressed during the meeting.

District 2 chairman Frank Majikes, from Wilkes-Barre, was named president of the Board of Directors when recent voting on officers was revealed. Majikes had been serving as vice president.

Dunmore was one of four schools that lost on its second and final appeal in an attempt to prevent a forced move up in classification in basketball based on the new “competition formula.” The Dunmore girls, a state finalist in 2019 in Class 3A and a quarterfinalist when the 2020 basketball tournament was ended early because of the coronavirus, will have to play in Class 4A based on that success and the fact that they have two transfers on their eligibility list.

Dunmore argued unsuccessfully that the only two transfers on its eligibility list were both junior varsity players that never appeared in a varsity game and therefore never gave it a competitive edge.

“A transfer is a transfer is a transfer,” Lombardi said in explaining that the PIAA does not intend to determine the quality of players that are transferring.

The basketball Mercy Rule was changed from 40 points to 30 points. Games will have a running clock in the second half once a team is ahead by 30 points. The only stoppages are for timeouts, injuries, free throws or the end of the third quarter. Teams do not revert to normal clock rules if the margin dips below 30.

Girls golfers playing in boys individual postseason competitions are required to use the same set of tees and play the same yardage as boys. The change does not affect team competitions where girls play at tees approximately 85 percent of the length of the boys tees.