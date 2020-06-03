James to run at IUP

Staff Reports

Lackawanna Trail’s Tori James will continue her academic and distance running careers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on a partial athletic scholarship.

James will be part of the cross country and track and field teams at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II school.

James finished seventh in the District 2 Class A Cross Country Championships as a senior, qualifying for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships. She finished 38th out of 209 in Class A at the state meet where the top 25 earn medals.

In her final District 2 Class 2A Track Championships, last year as a junior, James finished ninth in the 800-meter run, 11th in the 1600 and seventh as part of the 3200 relay.

James was recently named Lackawanna Trail’s female recipient of the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award.