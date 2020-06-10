🔊 Listen to this

Many options have been taken away from athletes of all ages this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a time when other leagues are shut down, one has been created that will serve as a competitive outlet for the many college baseball players who live or attend school in northeastern Pennsylvania and will make up the majority of the rosters.

Keystone College coach Jamie Shevchik was one of the organizers of the six-team Baseball U PA Collegiate Summer League in which he will also serve as a manager. Several of his Giants players are in the league along with former Abington Heights and one from Lackawanna Trail.

Shevchik would have been managing the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League again this summer under normal conditions.

Mike Guy from Baseball U joined local college coaches in creating the wooden-bat league, which held its player draft Sunday and is finalizing some other details in anticipation of starting later this month.

Among the other managers leading teams against Shevchik will be University of Scranton coach Mike Bartoletti, Marywood University coach Matt Fidati and Misericordia University coach Pete Egbert.

College players and graduating high school players who have committed to play in college are eligible for the league. Player safety rules, regarding controlling the spread of the coronavirus, will be built into the operating rules as the league prepares to launch.

The entire 2020 high school baseball season and much of the college season were canceled because of the pandemic.

Shevchik will manage the Black team, which will include Joey Barcia and Evan Dempsey from Abington Heights. Barcia, an outfielder, has started his career at Bard College. Dempsey, a 2020 graduate, is committed to play at Oswego State.

Seven Keystone players, including senior second baseman/third baseman Nick Carlini from Abington Heights, are on the Gray roster. The others are pitcher/third baseman Patrick Adamski, pitchers Sean Roberts, Jared Rowley and Nathan Hinkley and first baseman R.J. Gouldsbury and Brendan Kucharski.

Lackawanna Trail graduate Nate Rolka, a pitcher at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I University of Delaware, and Abington Heights graduate Graham Gilmore, a first baseman/pitcher who plans to play at Division II Mansfield University, are on the White team, along with Keystone first baseman/outfielder Nick Marro and second baseman/outfielder Rocco DePietro.

Keystone pitcher/outfielder Ethan Hitchcock and outfielder Devin Reed will be on the Vegas team.

Keystone pitcher Matt Tarabola will be part of the Steel team.

The sixth team in the league is the Orange team.