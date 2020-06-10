Brandon Matthews is less than a week away from resuming the competitive portion of his career as a professional golfer.

Matthews spent much of the past week continuing his preparation at the Country Club of Scranton during a visit to northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I’m extremely fortunate to be able to be a member at the Country Club of Scranton,” said Matthews, the former Pittston Area High School and Temple University golfer who made his PGA Tour debut earlier this year in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “That place is heaven on earth really to anyone that loves golf.

“It’s one of the greatest golf courses in the northeast part of the country. I’m fortunate to be able to play and practice out there.”

Matthews, a 25-year-old from Dupont, spent seven nights in the area while taking a break from his current home base of Florida where he will be back in action Monday trying to land a spot in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

“It was just a really relaxing, easy-going little trip,” said Matthews, who also played at Emanon Country Club, his childhood course in Falls, and Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter, the site of many of his biggest high school matches in a career that produced a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship.

Matthews fell short of maintaining his full-member status on the Korn Ferry Tour, the top feeder to the PGA tour. The Korn Ferry returns to competition this week after being halted for the coronavirus pandemic and Matthews will try to be in the field for the second event following that resumption. He plans to enter a Monday qualifier for the King & Bear Classic at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine June 17-20.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” said Matthews, who had been working on his game at the Turtle Creek Club in Tequesta because the south Florida course was able to stay open during the break. “My back’s feeling fantastic. My health is great. My golf game is really falling into the right places that I want to see it fall into.

“I just can’t wait to get back to competition.”

Depending how his summer goes, Matthews may also return to the PGA Latinoamerica Tour, one step lower, where he is fully exempt.

Making it through a Monday qualifier, then finishing high in a Korn Ferry event could set him up to again play regularly there.

“One good week could change your life and you have to keep believing that,” said Matthews, who famously came within one putt of entry into the British Open with his second-place performance at the 2019 Argentina Open, a Latinoamericas event.

Matthews made the Latinoamerica Tour through qualifying school in 2017 and posted his biggest professional victory in just his second outing there, winning the Molina Canuelas Championship. He advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, finishing in the top 10 twice and placing 82nd overall before slipping to 184th last season. In limited Latinoamerica Tour appearances, he placed 34th in the Order of Merit in 2019, giving himself another option for this season.

One thing Matthews will not concern himself with is how events will look as they return under social distancing guidelines, including whether there will be fans or caddies and whether players will be working with rule adjustments.

“I’m not worried about it all,” said Matthews, who missed the cut with rounds of 75 and 81 in his PGA Tour debut at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando in March. “I’m just looking forward to getting going and playing competitive golf. That’s the bottom line.

“Whether I have to carry my own bag, whether I have to play with the pin in, whatever I have to do. I’m just looking forward to getting out there and beating up on some of those boys.”

And, he’s looking forward to another shot on the PGA Tour.

“I really feel like I can compete out there every week that they tee it up and I’m looking forward to getting the opportunity to show that,” he said.