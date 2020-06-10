EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth and final in a series of stories in which the Journal has taken a look at what’s ahead for high school sports in the next two-year cycle (2020-21 and 2021-22).

The coronavirus pandemic did more than wipe out the 2020 season for spring high school sports in the Lackawanna League.

The early closing of schools in this academic year also delayed the final approval of spring sports division alignments within the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association, the overall governing body for various Lackawanna sports, for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

LIAA athletic directors already agreed on divisional breakdowns and scheduling formats, but the final process within the LIAA is approval from principals of the member schools. LIAA president Joe Gilhool said that vote has not yet been taken.

The athletic directors presented plans, which in most cases wind up being approved by the principals when they meet.

There are no changes on the horizon in boys tennis, where 15 teams will continue to play each other once each for a 14-match schedule, or boys and girls track and field, which has a four-division breakdown.

There are proposed changes in baseball, softball and boys volleyball that would impact the schedules of Abington Heights teams. There are no changes in league schedules for spring teams at Lackawanna Trail.

Baseball and softball

Western Wayne is making the move from Division 2 to Division 3 in both sports.

As a Division 1 team, Abington Heights plays its own division twice and Division 2 teams once. Therefore, the loss of Western Wayne from the schedule reduces Abington Heights league schedules from 13 to 12 games in each sport.

Lackawanna Trail remains in Division 4 where the schedule is self-contained with two games each against divisional opponents.

Boys volleyball

The league will still be seven teams, but should be more competitive.

North Pocono moves into the league from the Wyoming Valley Conference, which has generally been stronger in the sport.

Blue Ridge and Susquehanna join forces on a cooperative sponsorship, run through Blue Ridge’s team. The Raiders won the league title in 2019 when boys volleyball was last able to compete and Susquehanna, despite a small enrollment, still managed to go 7-5 for fourth place in the seven-team league.

Abington Heights, which was third in 2019, will also have to go against Forest City, the second-place team last year, along with Elk Lake and Western Wayne.