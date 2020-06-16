Piccolo Winners announced by Scranton chapter of UNICO National

The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National has recognized outstanding Italian-American male and female student-athletes for the Chapter’s inaugural Brian Piccolo Awards.

First place scholarships are $2,000 each and second and third places get a $500 award each.

Piccolo Award Winners are:

Males

1st Place- Antonio Pugliese, West Scranton High; Parents: John/Rosanna (Fiorillo); College Attending: Penn State Scranton for Engineering

2nd Place- Christopher Talluto, Mid Valley High School; Parents: Vincent/Storm (Pringle); College Attending: Lafayette College for Engineering

3rd Place- Louis Natale, Abington Heights High; Parents: Louis/Yasmeen (Ghaznaui); College Attending: Penn State for Education

Females

1st Place- Gabriella Zambetti, Scranton Prep High; Parents: Anthony/April (Betti); College Attending: St. Joseph’s University for Marketing

2nd Place- Emily Tunis, West Scranton High; Parents: Frank/Karen (Williams); College Attending: Penn State University

3rd Place- Abygale Bergamino, Old Forge High; Parents: Daniel/Shannon (Burton); College Attending: Grand Canyon University for Psychology

Successful candidates should exemplify the same qualities and characteristics demonstrated during Brian Piccolo’s life: determination, hard work, integrity, leadership, courage, loyalty, friendship, teamwork, dedication, sense of humor and anti-bias; not simply based on individual athletic achievement.

Brian Piccolo was an outstanding running back for the Chicago Bears in the 1960’s. He led the nation in rushing and scoring during his senior season in 1964 for Wake Forest. Named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, he also received more votes for the Heisman trophy than Joe Namath and Gale Sayers. Selected for the Chicago Bears through free agency, Piccolo at first was on special squads. Star tailback Sayers had a knee injury which allowed Piccolo to play in his place. In 1968, Piccolo had his best stats: 123 carries for 450 yards; 291 yards from 23 interceptions and two touchdowns. Sayers and Piccolo were the first integrated roommates on the Chicago team. Piccolo passed away from an aggressive cancer in 1970 at only 26, leaving a widow and three daughters. James Caan starred as Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song” a movie about his young life.

This is the first year these awards are made and it is expected to become an annual tradition. For more information contact the Scranton Chapter of UNICO at https://unicoscranton.org or your high school athletic director.