Piccolo Winners announced by Scranton chapter of UNICO National

Becky Burke possessed the physical ability and the determination to create many athletic options for herself.

Two of the choices Burke made years ago paid off last week when the Abington Heights graduate became a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I head coach at 30 years old with the University of South Carolina Upstate decision to hire her to lead its women’s basketball program.

Burke was already one of the state’s most successful youth swimmers her age when she decided in middle school to instead begin taking another winter sport seriously. With her father Michael coaching many of her basketball teams and helping her through dedicated workouts in the sport, Burke’s abilities were evident before she ever played her first game at Abington Heights where she scored 2,162 points.

“Basketball was really my secondary sport,” said Burke, who still won a state age group swimming championship the summer before starting high school. “I really didn’t start taking it seriously until sixth or seventh grade, but once I did, things started happening really fast.

“My Dad and I, we got after it. He was always in the gym with me. We put in the work. We put in the hours. I decided that it was going to be my primary sport. I really focused on it and my game started to take off.”

Burke’s basketball playing days carried her to an NCAA Division I national championship game and the start of a professional career.

It was during her one year of pro basketball, split between time in leagues in China and Poland, that Burke decided to launch a coaching career rather than extending a successful playing career.

“I started thinking about it as I was playing professionally overseas, realizing that it was not the long-term life that I wanted, to be away from my family and be over there eight months of the year,” Burke said in a Tuesday telephone interview with the Journal. “For me, it was just, how can I still stay in the game, stay part of the game of basketball and get that competitive fix without actually playing.

“Coaching felt like the obvious choice and I always felt like I had a little interest in it. I just didn’t know where to start.”

Once she started, Burke repeated the earlier development of her playing skills in the game. She moved fast.

“When I got back, looking for opportunities to get my foot in the door, I got a chance at Cal State Fullerton and that was my first year doing it,” she said.

Less than seven years passed from Burke serving as director of basketball operations at California State Fullerton to being in charge of building her own staff of three full-time assistant coaches and a director of basketball operations on the highest level of college basketball.

“There’s a lot more responsibilities within the program,” Burke said. “Having a full-time staff is going to help me out.

“There’s a little bit more of everything. The stakes are a little bit higher. We’re a level up from where we were before, but there’s also a lot of similarities in jobs, too.”

Burke has deftly handled each coaching job to date.

The year at Fullerton was followed by a season at Saint Joseph’s College as recruiting coordinator and strength and conditioning coach while also handling player development, scouting and scheduling.

From there, Burke was hired in 2015 and given a year to start the program from scratch at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz.

Burke built a winning team in her first season as head coach and made Embry Riddle an NAIA Top-25 team with a 21-6 record in just its second season.

A jump to NCAA Division II followed and Burke kept winning with a 48-14 record and a national tournament appearance in two seasons at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

By the time USC Upstate’s coaching job opened up after 15 seasons under Tammy George, Burke was one of the hottest young coaching prospects in the nation.

“I started digging into her background and I was impressed with her career, both her coaching career and as a student-athlete herself,” USC Upstate athletic director Daniel Feig said in a YouTube video announcing Burke’s hiring at the Big South Conference school. “She started out as the high school Player of the Year in the state of Pennsylvania before transitioning to Louisville where she was a four-year starter on a team for a national championship and played in a Sweet 16 another season and then, ultimately, she went pro.

“Studying her background, she possessed all of the characteristics we were looking for in a head coach here at USC Upstate.”

While just getting settled into her new coaching assignment, Burke mentioned two more of her early coaches in discussing her memories of playing at Abington Heights.

“Coach (Vince) Bucciarelli and (assistant Tom) Kusy, to be specific,” Burke said. “I still keep in touch with them today, but they were so influential on my development as a player, really giving me the reigns to that team for four years.”

Following three state tournament appearances and an Associated Press Class 4A State Player of the Year award at Abington Heights, Burke started as a freshman in Louisville’s first national championship game appearance.

Burke ranks fourth in school history in career 3-pointers. The 1,000-point scorer finished second in the State Farm College 3-Point Shootout held in conjunction with the 2012 Women’s Final Four.