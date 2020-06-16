Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail and the other school districts around the state are required to determine their own rules before allowing for the return of athletic activities.

As part of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s rules for reopening sports, schools are required to post the rules on a public website prior to the resumption of activity.

The PIAA made that determination while working with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on creating guidelines for scholastic sports as the state works its way out of restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The locally determined rules are in addition to a minimum set of rules that the governor’s office released. The governor’s announcement June 9 included additional suggestions.

Highlights of the requirements and suggestions for all sporting events in the state are:

Required

Coaches and league officials must review and consider the CDC guidance on consideration for youth sports. Suggestions include modifying practices and games to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Included are focusing on individual skill building versus competition and limiting contact in close contact sports.

The community, league, or team must designate a primary point of contact for all questions related to COVID-19. All parents, athletes, officials, and coaches must be provided the person’s contact information.

Each organization must develop a plan of action in the event an athlete, coach, or official falls ill, make the plan publicly available.

The community, league, or team must educate all athletes, staff and families about the symptoms of COVID-19 and when to stay home. Athletes also should be educated on proper hand washing and sanitizing.

Coaching staff and other adult personnel should wear face coverings at all times, unless doing so jeopardizes their health.

Coaches and athletes must maintain appropriate social distancing at all times possible, including in the field of play, locker rooms, sidelines, dugouts, benches, and workout areas. They should avoid congregating during down time.

Coaches and athletic staff must screen and monitor athletes for symptoms prior to and during games and practices. If individuals participating in sporting activities show symptoms, have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, or are sick, they must be sent home.

All athletes, coaches, and officials must bring their own water and drinks to team activities. Avoid water fountains and filling of drinks from team water coolers.

Activities that increase the risk of exposure to saliva must not be allowed including chewing gum, spitting, licking fingers, and eating sunflower seeds.

Limit unnecessary physical contact, including avoiding shaking hands, fist bumps, or high fives at all times.

Whenever possible, equipment and other personal items should be separated and not shared. If equipment must be shared, all equipment should be properly disinfected between users.

If multiple games are to be held at the same facility, adequate time shall be scheduled between contests to allow for facilities to be cleaned and disinfected, and to minimize interaction between athletes.

Concession stands or other food must adhere to the Guidance for Businesses in the Restaurant Industry.

Encouraged

Start by limiting games, scrimmages, and matches to teams in your region first. Expand beyond regional play if cases continue to stay low.

Coaches should create a back-up staffing plan which should include cross-training staff and coaches and training all coaches and officials on safety protocols.

Limit cash transactions to the extent possible; find alternative ways to charge admission and pay for concessions.

Create protocols to limit entrance and exit traffic, designating specific entry to and exits from facilities. Establish protocols to ensure staggered pick up and drop off for practice and events. Have parents avoid entering facilities.