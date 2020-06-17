🔊 Listen to this

Heidi Peoples will not get to defend her Steamtown Marathon title this year.

Marathon officials announced on their website this week that the 25th annual Steamtown Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 11, has been canceled because of the impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on preparations for the race.

Peoples, from South Abington Township, has won the last two women’s championships and a record total of six overall.

The 25th running of the Steamtown Marathon has been moved to Oct. 10, 2021.

Assistant race director Jim Cummings cited “uncertainty surrounding COVID-19” in announcing the decision.

All registered runners will receive full refunds of entry fees. Marathon officials will begin processing those refunds individually next week and request patience while they handle the process.

The 26.2-mile road is conducted from Forest City to downtown Scranton each fall.