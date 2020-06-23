Keystone College hosting summer league

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal

Keystone College is hosting games in the Baseball UPA Collegiate Summer League.

Christy Mathewson Field in LaPlume was scheduled to host one of three openers that were set to be planned Tuesday night and is also the site of a Saturday 1 p.m. doubleheader.

The Black team, managed by Keystone College head coach Jamie Shevchik, will play the Orange in the first three games of the season at Keystone.

Former Abington Heights players Joey Barcia, an outfielder at Bard College, and Evan Dempsey, an outfielder/pitcher who is headed to Oswego State, are on the Black team.

Shevchik, one of the organizers of the league, said teams will rotate among the fields in the league and not have designated home fields.

Pittston Area’s field at the school district’s Primary Center in Hughestown is also hosting three opening week games.

Schautz Stadium in Dunmore and Hilldale Field in Plains Township are also being used in the first week.

More scheduling information will be released as plans for the remainder of the league season are finalized.

The league replaces out-of-town options, many of which have been canceled this summer because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Most of the league is made up of college players, who either played at Northeastern Pennsylvania high schools or are at colleges in the area.