Abington second baseman Ben Walsh drives in a run against Back Mountain National in the Section 5 9-10-11 Little League title game Monday in Glenburn Township last season. Although their won’t be any distrtict or state tournaments this year, Little League baseball is set to make its return.

Abington Little League is preparing for a season that will look different in many ways.

With Friday’s scheduled move of Lackawanna County from the Yellow to the Green Phase of reopening amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, players, coaches and other volunteers will soon be able to switch from the planning stage to active preparations.

Abington Little League officials said Monday night that they are still expecting the majority of players to participate under revamped conditions. In the case of the main 9-12-year-old baseball division, the number of originally registered players who choose not to participate could end up in the single digits.

Among the major differences:

• League play is starting later, after it would normally have been concluded.

• The season will extend into the time usually reserved for a smaller fall league, which will not be held separately this year.

• Because of the late changes in plans and the possibility of conflicts with family schedules and commitments to other activities leaving teams short, there will be more flexibility than normal in scheduling and temporary roster adjustments.

• With the cancellation of district, state, regional and Little League World Series events, there are no all-star team berths to pursue or all-star games to be played. Except for in cases in older age groups where interleague play is needed to fill schedules, all games will be local league play.

• Steps will be taken to reduce the sharing of equipment as much as possible.

• Seating for spectators and concession stands, if opened, will be modified for social distancing.

• Players will be given the option of sitting in the dugout or with their families when not on the field.

Abington Little League commissioner Tom Hillebrand and president Jody Fanning met Monday night with the rest of the league’s board to review information shared at the district meeting they attended Thursday and information that is being sent to players and parents.

Most of the families have indicated an intention to continue participation in what was originally a spring sport locally with the chance to continue all-star competition into the summer.

“We have between 475 and 500 (players) in a normal year,” Fanning said. “This year, we’re down to about 420 or 430, somewhere in that range.

“We’ve lost a couple teams in each division.”

The 9-12-year-old baseball will remain at its previous levels.

“That has stayed pretty strong,” Hillebrand said. “The young kids, Tee-ball, that has stayed strong, too. It’s kind of in between where we’ve lost some.”

Numbers in Coach Pitch are among those where participation is down.

“For scheduling, with not knowing what is happening with football and soccer and other sports, we’ve just tried to be as flexible as possible while combining our seasons,” Hillebrand said. “We’ll do July and August and hopefully through September.

“We’re hoping that most kids can still make their games and practices.”

If vacations or other sports leave a team short, Hillebrand said they may be able to add players from a younger league or borrow from another roster in the league.

“The whole point is just to be flexible and get in as much baseball as we can,” Hillebrand said. “It’s going to be all about baseball. The all-star thing really doesn’t seem like it’s happening.

“It should be kids just having fun playing baseball without worrying about all-stars and all that other stuff.”

The league already used its Facebook page to begin distributing information, including that Friday’s move to the Green Phase opens up the official restart of practice for the upcoming season, once team members have received policies and safety procedures for the season and coaches have implemented plans accordingly.

All youth sports in Pennsylvania are required to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines for youth sports.

Teams have been selected and players will be hearing from their coaches.

July 13 is the tentative start date for the season.

Field Clean Up Day is set for July 11 with coaches, assistant coaches, players and parents requested to stop at Ackerly Fields to assist.