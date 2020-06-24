Cory Spangenberg played a big role in the first two Pacific League wins by the Saitama Seibu Lions now that the regular season is underway in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Abington Heights graduate is in his first year playing in Japan after a six-year Major League Baseball career that included playing a role in a playoff push by the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

Spangenberg and his teammates had some offensive struggles in the first four games of the season, which opened Friday, but they managed to even their record at 2-2 with an outburst Tuesday.

The team scored just six total runs in the first three games and the 29-year-old from Clarks Summit was 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts before leading Tuesday’s 11-3 romp over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Spangenberg opened the scoring Tuesday with a no-doubt-about-it grand slam in the second inning and finished the day with four hits.

It was Spangenberg who got the season started for the Lions, who are playing all of their June games on the road.

Spangenberg led off and played left field in the first game. He had one of the team’s four hits and scored one of the runs when all the scoring was done in the fourth inning of a 3-0 victory over the Kokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

While in Japan awaiting the first game of the coronavirus-delayed season, Spangenberg and his wife Julie celebrated the birth of their first child, a daughter.

After leading Abington Heights to a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class 3A championship in 2009, Spangenberg played one year each at Virginia Military Academy and Indian River Community College in Florida. The switch to junior college made Spangenberg eligible for the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft where he was selected 10th overall by the San Diego Padres.

Spangenberg’s first five Major League seasons were with the Padres. In his six seasons, he batted .256 with 29 home runs and 34 RBI in 419 games.

Originally an infielder, Spangenberg played every position except catcher and first base in the Major Leagues, even making two pitching appearances in which he allowed three runs on four hits in 2017.