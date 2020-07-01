Carlini shines as college summer league underway

Carlini

HUGHESTOWN – Abington Heights graduate Nick Carlini and several of his Keystone College teammates helped their Gray team get off to an impressive start when the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League made its debut.

Keystone’s Carlini, R.J. Gouldsbury, Brendan Kucharski, Sean Roberts and Nathan Hinkley were all part of Gray’s 8-3 victory over White June 23 at the Pittston Area Secondary Center.

The game wound up being the only one of the first week for Gray, which had a weekend doubleheader postponed. Two other doubleheaders were moved back from Saturday to Sunday as the six-team league got in its first seven games.

Gray is scheduled to play again Wednesday against Steel, one of two teams to get through the first week with 3-0 records.

White scored in the top of the first of the opener, but Carlini’s solo homer in the bottom of the inning tied the game and Gray moved in front to stay with a three-run second inning.

Carlini added another RBI with a single and stole a base during the four-run sixth to finish 2-for-4. He played the whole game at second base and batted third.

Gouldsbury also played the whole game. The first baseman was 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Kucharski was in the starting lineup and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored.

Roberts started on the mound. He worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Hinkley followed Roberts to the mound and got the win by throwing 27 of his 40 pitches for strikes in 3 1/3 spotless innings. He struck out four.

Abington Heights graduate Graham Gilmore, now at Mansfield University, threw two scoreless innings in relief for White. He struck out two and hit two batters with pitches.

Keystone’s Rocco DePietro was 0-for-3 with a walk and a run while playing second base and leading off for White.

Steel’s 3-0 start included one relief pitching appearance by Keystone’s Matt Tarabola.

Tarabola worked 2 1/3 innings in the first game of a 12-9, 9-6 Sunday doubleheader sweep of Vegas at Schautz Stadium in Dunmore. He gave up four runs, two of them earned, on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Steel also beat Vegas, 5-3, in the opener June 23 at Hilldale in Plains.

Devin Reed and Ethan Hitchcock from Keystone played for Vegas.

Reed was 0-for-1 as a substitute in center field in the opener. He played the opener of the doubleheader as the left fielder and went 0-for-3.

Hitchcock pitched one inning in the doubleheader opener. He gave up three walks, a hit and a run while striking out one.

Orange swept Black with an 8-3 win at Keystone, then a pair of 9-5 victories in Sunday’s doubleheader at Pittston Area.

Abington Heights graduates Joey Barcia and Evan Dempsey play for the Black team, which is managed by Keystone head coach Jamie Shevchik.

Barcia, who plays at Bard College, played center field and batted third in the opener, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

Dempsey, from Oswego State, was also in the starting lineup and went 0-for-3.

Bard again played center field in Sunday’s doubleheader, going 1-for-1 with a pair of walks. He came off the bench and was 0-for-1 in the second game.

Dempsey hit in the opener and was the last relief pitcher in the second game. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the first game. In two innings pitched, Dempsey allowed three runs on a hit and four walks while striking out two.