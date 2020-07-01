Abington Heights athletes were free to resume voluntarily offseason workouts beginning Wednesday as long as they followed various rules and signed a waiver available on the school’s website.

It was the first group activity allowed since the PIAA shut down sports in March with schools closed as part of the efforts to attempt to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Part of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision to reopen offseason workouts included the provision that each school had to publicly post its own rules for the return to play as it applied to the local community. Schools also must follow state and local health guidelines and PIAA rules, including those that apply to voluntary workouts.

The “Health and Safety Plan for Voluntary Practices” posted on the Abington Heights website includes the requirement of parental signature on a clearance form to participate in Phase 1 of the voluntary workouts, which went into effect for July 1.

Parents are reminded on the waiver that “while precautions will be taken to promote student safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19, participation in group activities has an inherent risk for the spread of disease.” That risk extends to the athlete potentially infecting others.

Along with the parental permission, to participate, athletes have to sign a form confirming they are asymptomatic and self-report each day on the status of their health.

District administration will enforce Phase 1 rules, which include coaches and moderators submitting written plans in advance.

Among the details of Phase 1 at Abington Heights are:

• Interactions are limited to 10-12 individuals.

• Space used should be large enough to maximize social distancing. Players and coaches should not be within six feet of each other.

• Larger squads with more than one group of 10-12 individuals should not have interactions between the groups.

• Athletes should report in gear and immediately return home to shower after workouts.

• There is no sharing of equipment or water bottles allowed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be contacted in the event of any suspected cases of COVID-19 and the school district, in that event, will follow the direction of the Department of Health.

At Lackawanna Trail, the Resocialization of Sport Plan was approved by the board Monday.

Lackawanna Trail’s Phase One, which will tentatively cover June 30-July 11, includes temperature screening and a limit of 10 athletes per group.