High School Notebook: Lackawanna Trail SB names basketball coaches

The Lackawanna Trail School Board voted Monday night to make Ben Domiano the new boys basketball head coach and Joel Nietz the new girls basketball head coach, elevating both from volunteer status.
Both coaches earlier had been appointed as the volunteer leaders of their respective programs while waiting for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to remove restrictions on voluntary offseason workouts in preparation for the presumptive return of high school athletics.
Domiano, who has coached middle school level players for about a quarter century, was a volunteer assistant in the Lackawanna Trail junior high program last season. Also an AAU coach, he will be a head coach on the high school level for the first time.
Nietz, a teacher in the school district, is the former Clarks Summit University men’s head coach. He also coaches Lackawanna Trail’s golf team.
MORE BASKETBALL
Pittston Area also named a new head girls basketball coach Monday night.
Former Lackawanna Trail athletic director Jeff Gregory was named as the next coach of the Patriots.
Gregory, the Director of Admissions at Lackawanna College, spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Scranton Prep. He previously served as head coach of boys teams at Mountain View and Mid Valley.
At Scranton Prep, Gregory worked with a team that went unbeaten in 2019-20.
Cecelia Collins, an all-state player on that team, became District 2’s first committed college recruit from the Class of 2021 when she gave her verbal commitment to a full scholarship from defending Patriot League champion Bucknell University Sunday.
SOCCER
The Lackawanna Soccer League has canceled plans for what would have been its fourth annual Media Day.
Wallenpaupack girls coach Alicia Sodano, who organizes the event, said the league hopes for it to resume next year.
In addition to bringing top players from boys and girls teams around the league to the event to meet with local media, the day has also included a luncheon, guest speaker and planning for charitable events in which league members participate.