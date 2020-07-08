Cory Spangenberg’s week in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball included his second home run and first stolen base of the season.

The Abington Heights graduate reached base four times and hit a home run July 2 when the Saitama Seibu Lions defeated the ORIX Buffaloes, 9-5, for their fifth victory in six games.

Spangenberg and the Lions cooled down after that game.

Saitama lost twice and played to a 10-inning tie on the weekend and, following Monday’s off day, went into Tuesday’s action with a 7-7-1 record. The defending champion Lions are third of six teams in the Pacific League, 3 ½ games out of first place.

Spangenberg went 2-for-15 in the last three games.

Through 15 games, Spangenberg has played in 14, including 13 as the lead-off hitter. He is batting .254 with 10 runs and seven RBI. He has three doubles, a triple and two home runs.

Spangenberg has drawn two walks while striking out 20 times. One of those walks came while going 3-for-4 in the July 2 game.

Defensively, Spangenberg has started in left field in all but one game. He started at third base once and moved from left field to third base during a game for the first time Sunday.

The Clarks Summit resident is in his first year playing in Japan after six years of Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.