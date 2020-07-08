Little League openers set

Lackawanna Trail will turn to two coaches with decades of experience, one on the college level and one on the youth level, to lead its basketball programs in the future.

Joel Nietz and Ben Domiano have been appointed by the school board as volunteer coaches of the girls and boys basketball teams respectively.

The volunteer status allowed Nietz and Domiano to begin contact with players and planning for the teams during the uncertainty of the coronavirus shut down of sports and other activities. In both cases, it was done with the understanding that they would be hired as the head coaches when sports resumes, something that could be done as early as next week at Lackawanna Trail.

Nietz, a Lackawanna Trail math teacher who is already the school’s head golf coach, spent four seasons as the head men’s basketball coach at Clarks Summit University.

Domiano, the owner of an optometric practice in his hometown of Old Forge, has a variety of basketball coaching experience, including being a volunteer in the Lackawanna Trail junior high program during the 2019-20 season.

They face different challenges.

Nietz inherits a program with so few players that it could not compete on the junior varsity level last season.

Domiano takes over a team that was in title contention until the final day of the regular season, but has lost the bulk of a veteran squad to graduation.

Nietz plans to use two approaches to nearly double the roster size and add junior varsity play. He hopes to convince some athletes from the strong field hockey team to consider basketball as well and take advantage of players coming up from a healthy junior high program.

“The junior high program the last several years has been pretty successful,” Nietz said. “We want to take some of that success and roll it into high school a little bit.”

Domiano expects spirited competition for the spots opened by graduation.

“Knowing that Lackawanna Trail lost four seniors, three of which scored almost 89 percent of the total team points, I feel like there should be some pretty deep competition within the team every day,” Domiano said. “That’s what’s going to make us better as a team.

“I coach with three basic phrases – play hard, play smart and play together. If we do that, we’ll win games, we will lose games, but we will be a disciplined team and we will be respectable on the floor.”

Nietz took over an experienced golf team that had gone 4-8-1 in 2018 and led it to the playoffs with an 11-4 regular season in his debut in 2019.

In girls basketball, he will be taking over a team that went 4-8 in Lackawanna League Division 4 and 5-17 last season under Lauren Sheakoski.

“I’ve put a couple things on Google classrooms,” said Nietz, who has been in contact with most of his returning players to assess drills and skills on which they need to concentrate. “I’ve posted some things on workouts they can be doing.”

Nietz was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Clarks Summit for a decade before serving as head coach from 2014-15 through 2017-18 when the Defenders went a combined 7-93.

Domiano began coaching the boys seventh- and eighth-grade team at St. Mary’s in Old Forge under current Old Forge girls varsity coach Ron Stacchiotti in 1995. He has coached in the Abington and Old Forge Youth Leagues and has coached various AAU teams out of Backcourt Hoops in Scranton, including the Electric City Voltz sixth grade team last year and the Backcourt Bulldogs seventh- and eighth-grade regional team this year.

With the Bulldogs unable to meet and play together so far this summer, Domiano has been training players virtually through Zoom six days a week.

This will be Domiano’s first chance to lead a high school program.

The Lions finished 9-3 in the division and 14-10 overall under Lackawanna Trail graduate Christian Sunseri last season.