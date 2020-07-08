Little League openers set

Staff Reports

The schedules have been set.

The Abington Little League, delayed since April because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will move into action Monday, July 13 at the Ackerly Fields.

Clean-up of the fields at the complex is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Beginning Monday at 5:30, there will be a Little League baseball game on Field 1, a Major Farm game on Field 2 and a Minor Farm game on Field 3.

That same schedule will be used for three consecutive nights to get the league underway and more games will continue throughout the summer.

Six Tee-ball games, across two levels, will be played each Saturday, beginning July 18.