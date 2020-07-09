Five Abington Heights players and two Scranton Prep boys from the Abingtons have been selected to the rosters of the first NEPA Elite 17U AAU basketball teams.

The new club is playing out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton. Following a tryout process, which was delayed by the social distancing restrictions in place during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the club named rosters for two boys teams and two girls teams on the 17-and-under level.

Clay Basalyga, a former Abington Heights player, is a coach of one of the boys teams.

The NEPA Elite 17U Basalyga boys team will include two players going into their senior year at Abington Heights. Harry Johnson is a 6-foot-5 forward and Jacob Anderson is a 6-3 guard/forward.

Basalyga played at Wilkes University where he graduated in 2019. He is the Director of Basketball Operations at Riverfront Sports/Backcourt Hoops.

Andrew Ferguson, a 6-foot junior guard from Scranton Prep, is also part of the Basalyga team.

Gavin Bednarz, a 5-10 senior guard from Scranton Prep, has been named to the NEPA Elite 17U Coyle boys team, coached by Brian Coyle.

Clair Marion, a 5-10 senior guard/forward, is one of three Abington Heights girls selected to teams. She will play on the NEPA Elite 17U Clark girls team coached by Kevin Clark, the club’s founder.

Rachel McDonald, a 5-5 senior guard, and Anna Scoblick, a 5-8 junior guard/forward, are part of the NEPA Elite 17U Carra/Lewis team. It is coached by Lauren Carra and Kaitlyn Lewis.