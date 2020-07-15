Return to scholastic sports slowed

July 14, 2020
Staff Reports

Abington Heights has paused its voluntary offseason athletic workouts while Lackawanna Trail has slowed the progress of its return to sports plan.

After allowing teams to begin offseason workouts, under a series of restrictions, on July 1, Abington Heights put a stop to that as of Sunday.

Sports preparations are on hold at the school through at least Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.

Lackawanna Trail, which resumed approved workouts under tight restrictions June 30, had planned to advance from Phase One to Phase Two of its Resocialization of Sports Plan as of Tuesday. Instead, the school has delayed that step for at least one week.

More planning on a wider level could take place this week with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting Wednesday and District 2 of the PIAA holding its annual meeting Thursday. Both meetings will take place via videoconference.