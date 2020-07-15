Joe Stella bats for the White Saturday as Black catcher Yuzuki Okamura and home plate umpire Mike Cerra await the pitch.

Keystone College’s Christy Mathewson Field has been hosting games two days a week in the first-year Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League.

Fans at Keystone College’s Christy Mathewson wait between games of Saturday’s Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League doubleheader.

LA PLUME TOWNSHIP – The Black team, which includes Abington Heights graduates Joey Barcia and Evan Dempsey and is managed by Keystone College head coach Jamie Shevchik, extended its winning streak to five games with a doubleheader sweep Saturday at Keystone’s Christy Mathewson Field.

The streak has allowed Black to move from last place to a second-place tie following an 0-4 start in the first-year Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League.

Black took a three-game series from White, including Saturday’s 4-1, 6-2, doubleheader sweep.

Barcia, who plays at Bard College, scored the winning run in the opener.

All the scoring came in the first two innings.

Barcia led off the bottom of the second with a walk, stole second and scored the first of three Black runs in the inning to break a 1-1 tie.

After going 1-for-2 with a run scored in the opener, Barcia was 0-for-3 in the second game.

Black opened a four-run lead in the first 2 ½ innings July 7 when it edged White, 4-3.

Dempsey, an outfielder/pitcher at Oswego State, was 0-for-3 but walked and scored a run in the win.

Black moved into a second-place tie with Steel after Orange swept all three games from Steel in a series to determine the league lead.

Keystone’s Matt Tarabola plays for Steel.

Tarabola pitched a spotless inning with two strikeouts in the second game Saturday when Orange swept, 3-1 and 5-4.

Orange earlier won the series opener, 4-3.

Gray, which features seven Keystone players, slipped into fourth place with a 3-4 record.

Nick Carlini, a Keystone infielder from Abington Heights who is batting .375, went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI July 7 in an 11-7 victory over Vegas.

Vegas then swept Gray, 8-1, 4-1, in a Saturday doubleheader at Wallenpaupack High School.

Carlini was 1-for-6 in the doubleheader.

Brendan Kucharski had a hit, a run and two RBI in the Gray win, then went 2-for-3 with a doubleheader in the opener of the doubleheader. He was 0-for-2 in Saturday’s second game.

R.J. Gouldsbury was 1-for-7 with a walk during the week. His hit came in Saturday’s opener.

Sean Roberts, Patrick Adamski and Nathan Hinkley all pitched in Saturday’s first game, then Jared Rowley pitched in the second game. Roberts and Rowley took the losses.

Roberts started and pitched two innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Adamski walked five and struck out one in his only inning. He gave up three runs, one of them earned.

Hinkley also pitched an inning. He gave up a run on two hits while striking out two.

Rowley gave up three unearned runs in two innings in the second game. He walked four and gave up two hits while striking out three.

Vegas improved to 3-6.

Devin Reed from Keystone was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Vegas in the first game. He came off the bench, but did not bat in the single game earlier in the week and in the second game of the doubleheader sweep.

White is last with a 1-6 record.

Keystone’s Nick Marro and Rocco DePietro led the comeback that fell short against Black July 7.

Marro, the first baseman, hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and finished 1-for-4. DePietro came off the bench to play second base and drove in two runs with an eighth-inning single in his only at-bat.

DePietro was 0-for-2 in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. Marro was 0-for-2 in the second game.

Graham Gilmore, from Abington Heights and Mansfield, pitched three innings in Saturday’s first game. He gave up five hits, five walks and three runs while striking out one.

Nate Rolka, from Lackawanna Trail and the University of Delaware, did not pitch in the series.