Spangenberg homer lifts Lions

July 15, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
Staff Reports

Cory Spangenberg’s two-run homer Sunday helped the Saitama Seibu Lions move back above .500 with an 8-5 victory over the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The Lions won three of five games in the Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball series. The Lions improved to 10-9-1 for third place, two games out of first, in the six-team Pacific League.

Spangenberg dropped out of the leadoff spot in the order after consecutive three-strikeout games to begin the week.

The 29-year-old from Clarks Summit went 2-for-4 Sunday after going 1-for-3 with a walk Saturday.

The weekend performance improved Spangenberg’s batting average to .238. Going into Tuesday’s game, he led the team with five doubles and shared the team lead with 20 hits.

Spangenberg has three homers, a triple, 13 runs and nine RBI. He has drawn three walks and been hit by a pitch while striking out 30 times.

While starting in 19 of the team’s 20 games, Spangenberg has served as leadoff hitter 15 times. He has batted seventh in the other games.

Spangenberg started twice at third base and finished one game there. He has played the rest of the time in left field.

The 2019 Abington Heights graduate played six Major League Baseball seasons with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. This is his first season in Japan.