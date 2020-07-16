Pettinato, Barbrack on AAU teams

There are no unbeaten or winless teams left in the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer Baseball League.

In fact, all six league members won at least once and lost at least once during the second week of action, which concluded Sunday.

Those results meant Orange and Steel are still tied for first place at 5-1 after each suffered its first loss during separate doubleheader splits Sunday.

Black was winless into Sunday when it swept Vegas, one of three teams to pick up its first win during the week. Vegas had won its June 30 game.

White also won for the first time when it beat Orange in the opener of a Sunday doubleheader.

Co-leader Orange is the only team in the league without an Abingtons connection (graduates of Abington Heights or Lackawanna Trail or current players in the Keystone College program).

Keystone’s Matt Tarabola is part of the Steel.

Tarabola pitched in the 4-3 loss to Gray to open Sunday’s doubleheader at Covington Park in Moscow. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two and not walking a batter in two innings.

The Steel came back to win the second game, 3-1.

Gray, with seven players from Keystone on the roster, is in third place at 2-2.

Infielder Nick Carlini, an Abington Heights graduate who is one of those Keystone players on the Gray, has hits in all four games.

Carlini is 6-for-14 (.429) with three extra-base hits, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base.

Carlini was 2-for-3 with a double and run in Sunday’s opening game win. He was 1-for-3 with a solo homer, his second of the season, in the second game.

Brendan Kucharski was 1-for-2 with a walk, run and RBI in the Sunday win.

Fellow Giants Sean Roberts and Patrick Adamski pitched in the win.

Roberts struck out seven and did not allow an earned run or walk in four innings. He gave up just two hits and an unearned run.

Adamski followed and threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks.

Kucharski and Carlini had the only Gray hits during the loss in the second game. Kucharski was 1-for-2 with a walk.

R.J. Gouldsbury went 0-for-2, but reached on a walk.

Jared Rowley and Nathan Hinkley combined to work the first five innings without allowing an earned run.

Rowley, the starter, struck out five. He gave up a hit and unearned run and did not walk a batter in three innings.

Hinkley struck out three and gave up two hits in two scoreless innings.

Gray lost to Steel, 4-1, July 1.

Carlini and Kucharski were each 1-for-4 while Gouldsbury went 0-for-4.

The Black, managed by Keystone head coach Jamie Shevchik, is 2-4 after Sunday’s 6-1, 15-1 sweep of Vegas.

Evan Dempsey, an Abington Heights graduate who plays at Oswego State, was just 0-for-1 in the second game, but he reached base four times on walks, stole a base and drove in two runs.

The Black had slipped to 0-4 with a 6-4 loss to Vegas June 30.

Dempsey was 0-for-2 with a walk.

Joey Barcia, an Abington Heights graduate who plays at Bard College, is also part of the team.

White is 1-3 after beating Orange, 5-2, in the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader, then falling, 4-1, in the second game.

Keystone’s Rocco DePietro drew two walks, stole a base and scored a run while going 0-for-1 in the team’s first win.

Nick Marro, also from Keystone, was 0-for-3.

Graham Gilmore, from Abington Heights and Mansfield University, pitched two innings in the game. He gave up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two.

Nate Rolka, from Lackawanna Trail and the University of Delaware, started on the mound for the White in a 7-1 loss to Orange June 30.

Rolka threw 12 of his 16 pitches for strikes. He worked just the first inning, holding Orange scoreless on one hit.

DePietro was 0-for-2 in the game.

Vegas is 1-5. Its win came June 30 in the first of three straight games against Black.

Devin Reed from Keystone was 0-for-2 in Sunday’s first game and 0-for-1 coming off the bench in the nightcap.

Ethan Hitchcock, also from Keystone, worked 2 1/3 innings of relief in the second game. He gave up six runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out two.