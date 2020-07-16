Pettinato, Barbrack on AAU teams

Staff Reports

Lizzie Pettinato and Eric Barbrack from Abington Heights were included last week when the NEPA Elite AAU basketball club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton announced the remainder of its rosters.

Pettinato, a 5-foot-5 guard who is entering her sophomore year, made the club’s 16U girls team.

Barbrack, a 6-3 sophomore forward, made the 15U boys team.

Five players from Abington Heights and two Scranton Prep players from the Abingtons were included when the club earlier announced its 17U boys and girls teams.

The spring AAU season was canceled, along with other sports in Pennsylvania, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The club held tryouts and is not practicing, awaiting its first competition with other clubs.