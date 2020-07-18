Molling, Hernandez win Blind Draw tourney

Phil Molling and Jena Hernandez took the Blind Draw Mixed Doubles title at Scranton Tennis Club by defeating Tim Aikman and Debbie Ott 7-5 in the final. Partners were paired up by a random draw, and Molling and Hernandez quickly developed team chemistry as they battled through a tough round-robin group before succeeding in the semifinals and finals. Molling and Hernandez took Group 1 with Doug Klamp and Joan Theilgard not far behind. Aikman and Ott were the winners of Group 2, followed by Peter Olivieri and Kelly Arp. In Group 3 Kevin Vinson and Amber Jadus tied Bob Avitabile and Connie Weiss 4-4 in their head-to head match, but won the group based on more games won. Both teams advanced to the semifinals, where Molling and Hernandez eliminated Avitabile and Weiss 6-2, while Vinson and Jadus fell to Aikman and Ott 6-2. A total of 12 teams competed. John Weiss was the tournament director assisted by Joe McNulty and Kathleen McKenna. Pictured are Phil Molling, John Weiss and Jena Hernandez.