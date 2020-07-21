The Colonial States Athletic Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that is canceling the fall sports season while leaving open the possibility that those fall sports could compete in the spring of 2021.

Clarks Summit University and Keystone College in La Plume are both members of the CSAC. The move ends fall sports at the two schools with the possible exception of football where Keystone lost its conference schedule last week, but is still exploring the feasibility of coming up with a schedule for non-league play.

The Keystone College athletic department issued a statement following the CSAC announcement.

The statement read: “We realize this was a very difficult decision for the conference, but was made with the best intentions regarding the health and safety of all students-athletes involved.”

The CSAC hopes to make determinations by the end of September regarding the winter sports seasons and the possibility of fall sports being added to the spring of 2021 schedule.