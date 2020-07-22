Keystone football to proceed without league

July 21, 2020
Staff reports

Keystone College is going ahead with plans for the first full season of its return to football even after its conference schedule was canceled last week.

The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference will not compete in the fall of 2020.

The Giants, who had football in the first half of the 20th century, returned last year with an abbreviated schedule that mixed games against varsity and junior varsity teams from other National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III teams. This was going to be the team’s first season in the ECFC.

ECFC officials noted that the conference is spread over Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., leading to several overnight trips, as one of the obstacles to playing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The conference statement said member teams were free to conduct schedules at their own discretion.

“Despite our best efforts over the last several weeks, it has become apparent playing a traditional conference schedule is not viable for our members,” ECFC commissioner Katie Boldvich said in a statement announcing the decision.

Keystone is pursuing scheduling opportunities against other regional schools.

According to a story on the school’s website, athletic officials will attempt to fit a season in while following all local, state and federal regulations and guidelines regarding health and safety of student-athletes and the entire Keystone community.

Keystone’s entire schedule has been wiped out so football coach Justin Higgins is working on recreating a schedule from scratch.

The team lost six ECFC games, plus four non-league games, including consecutive home games with local rivals Wilkes and Misericordia to begin the season.