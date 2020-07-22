AH sports remain paused

Voluntary off-season workouts by Abington Heights teams were shut down July 10 until further notice.
While the teams the Comets would face if fall sports are able to proceed as scheduled, beginning as early as next month, are working out, Abington Heights teams were told to “pause” such workouts.
The school district explained the decision in an item posted on the school website July 13 and the subject was discussed during the school board meeting July 15. As of early Tuesday afternoon, there had not been any change announced.
“The spread of COVID-19 among athletic teams has been well documented at the professional, collegiate and local levels,” the website notice said. “In spite of the careful and conscientious efforts of our coaches and athletes, there is a pressing need for a re-evaluation of our athletic planning for fall sports.
“Opening the district’s schools full-time for all students in the fall is a critical priority. Social distancing, facial coverings for even the district’s youngest students and many other precautionary measures will be in place during the school day. It is difficult to imagine how large numbers of our athletes engaged in extended and direct physical competition with athletes from a different geographic region reconciles with the daily efforts to keep students safe and school doors open.”
Superintendent Michael Mahon said during the school board meeting that the issue is being evaluated.
“At this very moment, a pause is clearly in order,” Mahon said. “ … There is some time between now and August. We’ll be looking at this every passing day.”
The school district’s website posting acknowledged that its decision can be upsetting to some players and families.
“Even the thought of missing a season, especially for seniors, creates great sadness and frustration,” according to the statement. “No final decisions have been made about fall sports.”
The school district stated that it would “continue to explore how opportunities can best be provided to all our athletes and all of our students.”
While Abington Heights stopped its sports preparation, neighboring schools made progress toward being ready for competition in August.
Lackawanna Trail moved from Phase One to Phase Two of its Resocialization of Sports Plan Monday. The second phase allows for larger groups, more mixing of groups that are separated within teams and limited use of indoor facilities, such as the gym and weight room.
Scranton and West Scranton returned from a 10-day school district-imposed stoppage and resumed off-season activity Monday.