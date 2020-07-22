AH sports remain paused

R.J. Gouldsbury’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday afternoon broke a tie and helped alter the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League standings by snapping a seven-game Black winning streak with a 6-2 Gray victory.

Gouldsbury, a first baseman from Keystone College who was playing at home at Christy Mathewson Field, was 2-for-3 in the game with two runs scored. His homer gave the Gray a 5-2 lead.

Black had used a combined no-hitter by Cory Wall, Thomas Federici and Michael Aronica to open the doubleheader with a 2-0 shutout and extend the longest winning streak to date in the first-year league.

Wall, a Fordham University pitcher from North Pocono, struck out nine and walked just one while working the first 5 2/3 innings of the seven-inning game. Federici and Aronica each got two outs in relief.

Gray used the victory in the second game of the doubleheader to move into fourth place in the six-team league. The loss knocked Black out of a second-place tie with Steel.

Orange swept Vegas, 2-1 and 12-6, at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown Saturday to improve to 10-2 and remain two games in front in the six-team league.

C.J. Peechatka went 4-for-4 with a homer for Orange in the second game.

Vegas had won the first game of the series, 5-0.

Devin Reed from Keystone was 1-for-4 with an RBI while playing left field for Vegas in the win. He also played left field in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader when he went 0-for-3.

Steel swept a three-game series from White at Covington Township Park with a 17-6 rout July 14 then an 8-2, 9-4 doubleheader sweep Saturday.

Matt Tarabola from Keystone got the last four outs of the final game of the series. He walked one and struck out one while not allowing a hit or run.

Nick Marro and Rocco DePietro, two more Keystone players, played for White during the series.

Marro drove in a run in the July 14 game when he was 0-for-4.

DePietro started at shortstop in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and went 1-for-1.

Graham Gilmore, from Abington Heights and Mansfield, was the second White pitcher in that game. He worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Following their series, Black is third at 7-5 and Gray is fourth at 4-6.

Black won the series opener, 10-5, July 14.

Evan Dempsey, from Keystone, and Joey Barcia, from Abington Heights and Bard College, came off the bench to play in the outfield for Black in the series-opening win.

Dempsey went 0-for-1 in that game and was 0-for-3 while playing right field in the last game of the series.

Barcia did not bat in the series opener, but was 1-for-3 while scoring one of the team’s two runs during the win Saturday.

Gouldsbury was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored from Black in the first game of the series. He was 0-for-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Keystone’s Brendan Kucharski played the entire series for Gray, drawing one walk in each of the first two games and two in the third game. He was 0-for-6 in the series and scored a run in the final game.

Gray’s Nick Carlini, a second baseman from Abington Heights and Keystone, was 1-for-4 in the first game of the series. He was 0-for-4 in the doubleheader with two walks.

Nathan Hinkley and Jared Rowley, both from Keystone, were the starting pitchers for Gray in two of the three games during the series.

Hinkley was the losing pitcher in the series opener. He went four innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

Rowley got the win in the final game. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed just two runs. He gave up five hits and a walk while striking out four.