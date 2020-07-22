Spangenberg bounces back with three-hit game

Staff Reports

Cory Spangenberg and the Saitama Seibu Lions bounced back together.

After two straight losses to begin their five-game series with the Tohaka Rakuten Golden Eagles, the Lions bounced back with 17 hits Friday, including three by Spangenberg, during a 10-2 rout in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Lions won two of the last three games in the series to head into Tuesday’s action at the .500 mark. They are 12-12 in fourth place in the six-team Pacific League, three games behind the first-place Golden Eagles.

Spangenberg, who had batted leadoff for most of the season and had recently been hitting seventh more often, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the series opener. He came off the bench the next day only his second time out of the starting lineup this season.

Dropped to eighth in the batting order for the first time, Spangenberg was one of the three leaders in the offensive outburst, each of them had three hits and drove in two runs.

Spangenberg went 1-for-4 in a 4-3 win Saturday and drove in a run in Sunday’s loss.

On the season, Spangenberg is batting .235. He is second on the team with five doubles and fourth with 14 runs scored.

The 2019 Abington Heights graduate is in his first season playing in Japan after a six-year Major League career with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. He has played primarily in left field with some appearances at third base.