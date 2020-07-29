Seibu Lions close in on lead

On higher levels, entire fall sports seasons are disappearing.

In surrounding states, high school organizations are taking drastic measures such as eliminating another season of championship pursuits and/or delaying a return to action.

Even within the organization, right here in Lackawanna County, two of its most successful school athletic programs have chosen to halt off-season preparations for a potential return to competition.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, however, remained steadfast last week that it is moving forward with plans for all fall sports in the 2020-21 school year.

There has been no high school sports competition in Pennsylvania since the first half of March.

The PIAA and its District 2, which rules over most of the northeastern part of the state, made clear that intention during virtual meetings on consecutive days.

PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi reiterated that position while address media members who observed the July 15 meeting of the organization’s Board of Directors.

“I think you heard loud and clear from the board the philosophy is we’re going to make our best efforts to get whatever we can, as much as we can, for every student-athlete in the state so they could participate in athletics this school year,” Lombardi said. “We want kids to be kids. We want them to get the experience of playing athletics, so we’re doing whatever we can by working through the framework given from the governor, from the Department of Ed, from the Department of Health to do that.”

While the PIAA was meeting, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released new guidelines to tighten public health restrictions in the ongoing efforts to prevent a new wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from gaining momentum around the state.

Wolf put restrictions on the size of gatherings back to 25 indoors and 250 outdoors.

The combination of statements by the PIAA and Wolf dominated conversation the next day when District 2 held an abbreviated version of its annual meeting.

If sports proceed with crowd limitations, fans of high school football, the state’s biggest spectator sport in the regular season, may have to find new ways to follow the game.

District 2 chairman Frank Majikes pointed out that the district’s website could assist schools in livestreaming sporting events, if necessary, to help people follow their schools if they are unable to attend. The National Federation of State High School Sports Associations is also offering assistance with affordable cameras and other equipment for that process.

Pennsylvania high schools, for the most part, are preparing for their seasons at the same times colleges are increasingly giving up on them.

The Patriot League, which includes Lehigh, Lafayette and Bucknell, and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, with the bulk of the state’s National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II programs, including, East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg and Mansfield, announced decisions to cancel fall sports seasons.

“We are different than college athletics,” Lombardi said, pointing out that students on the college level are drawn from a wider area and their schedules involve more travel over a longer distance.

While District 2 was meeting Thursday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association became the latest to make a major move regarding the fall. It called off all state championships and delayed the start of its seasons, which, if held, will consist of only local competition, nearly a month.

Lombardi acknowledged that the PIAA would need to follow guidance from the governor’s office, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. He insisted, however, that it would not be influenced by recent decisions in Maryland, New Jersey and in states all around the nation.

“We want to do what’s best for our kids in Pennsylvania with the best current information we have at the latest possible date to save as much activity we possibly can,” Lombardi said. “That’s what people need to hear. They need to take a deep breath and give us the time to try to get this done.”

There was, however, acknowledgment that sports could look different in everything from how social distancing is practiced on sidelines to who is allowed on site to whether seasons and playoffs are conducted in their entirety. There also remains the possibility that if government agencies don’t close schools or otherwise make decisions that would prevent sports, individual teams or school districts could end up shutting down.

While most of District 2 proceeds with voluntary off-season workouts under a variety of restrictions, Abington Heights and Old Forge have put a stop to such activity. The Scranton School District, Scranton and West Scranton High Schools, had stopped for 10 days before returning Monday.

Football teams are scheduled to move into their heat acclimatization process Aug. 10 with official practices for all fall sports beginning in full Aug. 17.

“Our board has said we’re willing to get as much as we possibly can where we can get it,” Lombardi said. “So, one area of the state could possibly play 75 percent of the schedule and the other part of the state possibly could only play 25 percent. The board is OK with that because we want kids to get as much as they possibly can where they can.”

How teams will travel as a group while practicing social distancing is another of the many issues being discussed.

The PIAA has added another meeting for July 31. It will address some new issues, such as how to differentiate potential “no contests” from forfeits, and take feedback from its individual sport steering committees, which are meeting this week.