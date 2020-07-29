Seibu Lions close in on lead

July 28, 2020
Staff report

Cory Spangenberg’s second three-hit game in four outings helped the Saitama Seibu Lions move closer to the Pacific League lead in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Abington Heights graduate was 3-for-4 with three RBI July 21 when the Lions defeated the Chiba Lotte Marines, 8-3, in the opener of a six-game series.

Although Spangenberg slumped after that, the Lions went on to win four games in the series and climb to within a game of first place. They are third with a 16-14-1 record.

Spangenberg was 1-for-14 the rest of the series. After going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in Friday and Saturday’s games combined, the left fielder/third baseman sat out a game for just the second time this season Sunday.

After six years in the Major Leagues, Spangenberg is playing in Japan for the first time this season. In 29 games heading into Tuesday, he was batting .233 with 15 runs, five doubles, two triples, three homers, 16 RBI and a stolen base.