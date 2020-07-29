The Steel and Black teams fought it out for second place in the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League during a three-game series last week.

Black forced a tie for second when it won the July 21 series opener, 3-0, but Steel regained sole possession of the position with Saturday’s 3-0, 5-4 doubleheader sweep at Hilldale Park in Plains Township.

Keystone College’s Matt Tarabola was the winning pitcher in Saturday’s second game, keeping Black from rejoining the tie and moving Steel to within two games of first place.

Tarabola pitched the last three innings, holding Black scoreless, allowing the Steel to complete a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. He gave up just a hit and two walks while striking out two.

Abington Heights graduates Joey Barcia and Evan Dempsey play for Black.

Barcia started two games in right field and substituted there in the third. He was 0-for-7 in the series.

Dempsey started the last game in right field and went 0-for-2.

Orange won two of three games from Gray to improve to 12-3, ahead of Steel (10-5) and Black (8-7). Orange took the series opener, 2-1, July 21, before the teams split Saturday’s doubleheader.

Orange also won Saturday’s doubleheader opener, 7-4, before Gray salvaged a 2-1 win in the series finale.

Nick Carlini, a Keystone College second baseman from Abington Heights, had four hits for the Gray in the series.

Carlini was 1-for-3 with a walk in the first game, then 3-for-4 with a stolen base, two runs and an RBI in the doubleheader opener. He was hitless in the final game.

Brendan Kucharski had a pinch hit in the doubleheader opener and was 0-for-2 as the designated hitter in each of the other two games.

R.J. Gouldsbury was 0-for-6 with a walk in two games.

Keystone’s Nathan Hinkley and Jared Rowley started for the Gray in the first two games.

Hinkley gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Rowley worked four innings. He gave up six hits and three runs. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Patrick Adamski, another Keystone pitcher, finished up the doubleheader opener, walking one in a third of an inning.

Gray slipped to 5-8.

In the other series, Vegas (6-9) took two of three games from White (2-11).

Vegas won the first two games, 14-5 and 6-4, but White won the final game, earning a doubleheader split Saturday with a 6-3 victory.

Devin Reed started the two wins in left field for Vegas. He went 0-for-5, but drove in a run in the second game.

Graham Gilmore, from Abington Heights and Mansfield University, contributed to the White win. He started in left field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI before finishing up on the mound.

Gilmore pitched the seventh and final inning, allowing a run on a hit and two walks.

Keystone’s Nick Marro and Rocco DePietro also play for the White.

Marro was 1-for-3 in each of the first two games. He drove in a run in the July 21 series opener.

DePietro was 0-for-1, but walked twice and scored in the first game. He was 0-for-3 in the team’s only win of the series.