Former Keystone College baseball players Chris Panzarella and Dakota McFadden have signed contracts with the Sussex Miners of the Frontier League.

The Frontier League is an independent professional baseball league, which merged with the Can-Am League following the 2019 season. The Miners, located in northwestern New Jersey, were Can-Am League members in 2019.

The league had planned a 96-game schedule in 2020, but that was wiped out by the coronavirus.

With minor and independent professional baseball leagues canceled for the summer, the Miners announced last week that they would take part in a 32-game, All-American Baseball Challenge.

The Miners are combining with the Skyland Cardinals, Rockland Boulders, New York Brave, New Jersey Jackals and New Jersey Wise Guys for what they are billing as an “all-star caliber, recreation league” combining minor league and college baseball players.

“We’re excited to offer this level of baseball to our local communities, in the safety of outdoor venues in a socially distanced atmosphere, at a time when all minor-league seasons have been canceled,” Miners chairman of the board Al Dorso said, according to an announcement on the team’s website.

Panzarella and McFadden had each signed with independent professional teams shortly after concluding their Keystone careers in the spring of 2019 and played on those teams last summer.

Hazleton Area graduate Panzarella was the 2019 Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Tournament Most Valuable Player. He led Keystone with a .434 batting average and was 23-for-24 stealing bases.

With the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, Panzarella played third base and batted .189 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 52 games.

McFadden batted .389 with team-highs of 12 home runs and 56 RBIs for the 2019 Giants and also was 9-6 as a pitcher in his two years with the team. He batted .138 with two RBI in 11 games for the West Virginia Miners of Prospect League Baseball.