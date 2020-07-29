Michael Maslanka, a Country Club of Scranton member from Taylor, won the Anthracite Golf Association’s Lawler Junior Tour Tournament of Champions with a two-day total of 2-over-par, 145.

Maslanka was the only player to produce an under-par round in the tournament, shooting 1-under Tuesday at Huntsville Golf Club to rally from a third-place tie and post a one-stroke victory over Billy Pabst.

James Flickinger, an Abington Heights golfer and Country Club of Scranton member, was the first round leader after shooting 1-over-par, 72.

Flickinger wound up tied for sixth with fellow club member Michael Lynch at 155, five shots behind third-place Matt Dolan, three behind Logan Paczewski and two behind Michael Sewack.

Andrew Maddock from Glen Oak Country Club was 10th with a 159 and Thomas Lynch from the Country Club of Scranton was 12th with 174.

More juniors

Lynch was a two-time winner on the Lawler Tour, posting a 2-under-par, 70 at Pocono Farms July 13 and a 3-under-par, 68 at Valley Country Club July 22.

At Pocono Farms, Bryce Florey, another Country Club of Scranton member, was tied for seventh with a 79.

Flickinger finished second with a 1-over-par, 72, one stroke better than the third-place tie between Maddock and Maslanka July 17 at Berwick Golf Club.

Maslanka shot a 69 to finish second to Lynch at Valley.

In a Division II event for players ages 9-14, Country Club of Scranton players swept the titles at the Scranton Canoe Club July 13.

Boys players from the club were 1-2 with Alec Hamilton shooting 38 to beat Benjamin Boyanoski by one stroke in the nine-hole event.

Chloe Lynch won the girls title with a 42.

Professional

Brandon Matthews, a Country Club of Scranton member from Dupont, lost out in a playoff Monday in his attempt to make this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship.

With 121 players seeking eight spots over two qualifying sites, Matthews wound up a three-way playoff for the final two spots after shooting 4-under-par, 67 at Wilderness Ridge in Nebraska. Ross Miller and Hayden Shieh advanced in the playoff.

Matthews said last week that after this Monday qualifier, he would be headed to the new eight-event LOCALiQ Series, created by the PGA Tour for members who are unable to compete this season in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Mackenzie Tour (Canada) and PGA Tour Series in China after events were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour begins next week and will have events in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Matthews’s career includes a win and a runner-up finish on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Amateurs

Charles Dennis from Country Club of Scranton teamed with Matthew Dougherty from Glenmaura National Golf Club to shoot 7-under-par, 65 and win the Anthracite Golf Association/Golf Association of Philadelphia Sam Spencer Four-Ball July 15 at Glen Oak Country Club.

Dougherty, from Dalton, opened with an eagle on the 541-yard, par-5 first hole and added another eagle on the next par-5, the seventh.

John Gershey Jr. from the Country Club of Scranton and Vince Scarpetta Jr. shot 4-under-par, 68 to win the Super Senior Division.

Jack Habeeb from the Country Club of Scranton won the Amateur title and Bob Andrejko from Wemberly Hills won the Senior title in the Central Stroke Play Championship July 23 at Bucknell Golf Club.

Three of the four players who shot 72 in the amateur division were from clubs in the Abingtons.

Habeeb was joined by Luke Fayocavitz from Glen Oak and Justin Masters from Scranton.

Andrejko won his division with a 71.